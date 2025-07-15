Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This FTSE 250 stock has beaten the index by around 10x over the last year

This FTSE 250 stock has beaten the index by around 10x over the last year

Jon Smith rates a FTSE 250 stock that has smashed the broader index performance and could keep going based on several factors.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Over the past year, the FTSE 250 is up 2.26%. Some might think this is rather underwhelming, but at least it’s still in positive territory. And within the index, there have been some notable performers. Here’s one FTSE 250 stock that has surged over 20%, marking a close-to-10x gain in comparison to passively putting money in an index tracker.

An infrastructure trust

I’m talking about Pantheon Infrastructure (LSE: PINT). The UK-listed investment trust provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure assets (mainly North America and Europe). The performance of the trust has been strong, with the stock up 24% in the last year.

The thinking is rather simple on paper. It buys infrastructure assets, mainly in essential, cash-generating sectors such as utilities and transport. It holds on to them, aiming for growth over time in the net asset value (NAV). In the meantime, it can pay out dividends as the portfolio assets typically have income streams. After a period of time, it looks to sell the assets, either to a private equity company or other large buyer.

Over the past year, the gains have come from a few areas. Of course, the stock should track the NAV of the portfolio closely. So the strong performance on assets is one key reason the share price has increased. Another factor has been the successful conclusion of some deals, such as banking profit from its stake in Calpine in January. This added approximately 2.6% to the overall value of the fund.

Looking ahead

The gains versus the broader index are significant. But for investors, the key consideration is whether the move can continue over the coming year and beyond. I think it can.

For a start, the share price is still at an 11% discount to the latest NAV figure. Over time, I’d expect the price to increase to make it more in line with the NAV. Another attraction is the dividend yield. At 4.14%, it’s above average, meaning that income investors are likely to pile in to benefit from this. This could act to push the share price up even more.

There are risks though. The size and scale of the infrastructure investments make it difficult to sell or liquidate quickly. This means that if the business has cash flow problems, it could struggle to ease things quickly.

Of the five analyst recommendations I can see, four of them have a Buy rating, with one having a Hold rating. Although these views shouldn’t be taken as a guarantee, it does provide another reason to view the stock positively for the future. When I look at the bigger picture, I think investors could consider this as a stock to buy based on the strong momentum it has right now, as well as the income payments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 rocket is this investment trust’s number 1 holding

| Ben McPoland

A UK investment trust is certainly going against the grain by having this FTSE 100 share as a high-conviction holding…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This under‑the‑radar FTSE 100 growth stock is also a secret dividend superstar!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones belatedly wakes up to a brilliant FTSE 100 growth stock that has an equally remarkable track record of…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

Why the next month could make or break the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two key events in coming weeks that could influence the Lloyds share price, leading him to make…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost considerable ground over the course of the year, but I think there are three reasons…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price fast becoming a joke?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 engineering titan has done brilliantly in recent years. But our writer wonders whether the Rolls-Royce share price…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Growth Shares

3 principles from Warren Buffett that could help turn an investor into an ISA millionaire

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the key strategies that Warren Buffett has used over time to generate strong returns from…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is this growth stock finally worth buying in July?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This burgeoning robotics growth stock's been struggling with mounting losses, but could that soon be about to change? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »