Experian: still one of the UK's top shares as strong growth continues

Experian: still one of the UK’s top shares as strong growth continues

Experian shares are up after the firm’s latest trading update. So should UK investors consider buying one of the FTSE 100’s world-class businesses?

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The UK stock market has seen something of an exodus of companies over the last couple of years. But investors looking for top-tier companies to buy shares in still have plenty to choose from. 

Experian (LSE:EXPN) is one of them. By pretty much any standard, it’s a world-class company and today’s (15 July) trading update underlines its dominant position.

Results

Experian might be a FTSE 100 stock, but its largest market is the US, accounting for 67% of revenues. And today’s update reported strong growth in this area.

US revenues grew 10% (9% on an organic basis) which is both (i) impressive and (ii) an improvement on the 8% the company reported in its previous update. That’s a good result. 

Experian has a strong position in the US, but its most attractive growth prospects are arguably elsewhere. In particular, the firm has been working to build out its presence in Latin America.

Sales growth in the region came in at 5%, which looks disappointing. But investors should note that this was partly due to currency fluctuations – adjusting for this, the increase was 17%.

Management highlighted macroeconomic volatility and persistently high interest rates as ongoing challenges. And even outside Brazil, these are the main risks with Experian as an investment.

Like anything else, demand for mortgages that require Experian credit checks falls when they’re more expensive. So while interest rates are expected to come down, investors need to keep an eye on this both in the US and elsewhere.

Quality

Experian’s status as a world-class business is underpinned by two things. One is the barriers to entry that limit competition and the other is the value its products provide its customers.

In terms of barriers to entry, the firm collects information from hundreds of sources. They provide this data because they ultimately hope to benefit from the collective sharing of knowledge.

It would be hard — if not impossible — for a new operation to get started with this. Without an existing database, there’s no incentive for anyone to provide information, making it hard to compete.

In terms of value, the latest data suggests the average new mortgage in the US has a value of $432,000. And a single credit report from Experian costs $30 at the most.

That’s less than 0.007% of the value of the mortgage. In other words, it gives lenders a chance to reduce their risk with a large asset in a significant way for a very low price. 

This is why Experian is widely acknowledged as one of the UK stock market’s world-class companies. And I expect this to remain that way for some time.

Foolish conclusion

Over the last 10 years, Experian has been steadily growing its earnings and free cash flow. But at an (adjusted) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33, investors should be looking for more than steady. 

Double-digit revenue growth in the US, however, is a very encouraging sign. And I don’t think currency fluctuations should entirely disguise a strong underlying performance in Latin America.

There’s no question the stock looks expensive and a better entry point would be nice. But for anyone with a long-term view, I think it’s worth considering even at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

