Up 185% in 3 years, why does the market love this FTSE 250 stock

Baltic Classifieds Group (LSE:BCG) is among the FTSE 250’s most impressive performers in recent years. For many investors, this Lithuanian-based digital classifieds business may have flown under the radar. But the numbers, and the market’s enthusiasm, are hard to ignore.

Three years ago, Baltic Classifieds was valued at just under €800m. Today, its market cap has soared to over €2bn. This reflects both rapid earnings growth and a re-rating of its business model.

In the year to April 2025, net income jumped 40% to €44.8m. Meanwhile revenues climbed to €82.8m, up from €72.1m the previous year.

This isn’t just a story of expansion. It’s a story of high margins and operational efficiency. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins remain well above 75%, and the company’s net debt has been almost entirely eliminated, leaving the balance sheet in good health.

What sets Baltic Classifieds apart is its dominant market position. The group operates leading online portals for real estate, automotive, and job ads across the Baltic region.

Similar to the likes of Rightmove and Auto Trader in the UK, these are network-effect businesses, where the biggest platform attracts the most buyers and sellers, creating a virtuous cycle. This has allowed Baltic Classifieds to consistently grow both users and pricing power, even as economic conditions have fluctuated.

The forward-looking numbers are interesting. Analysts expect statutory earnings per share (EPS) to grow from the reported 9.3¢ in 2025 to 13.8¢ by 2027. That’s a rise of nearly 50% in just two years.

However, the stock isn’t cheap. Baltic Classifieds trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43 for 2025. This falls to 30 by 2027 as earnings rise. Meanwhile, its enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple sits near 30, well above the market average.

On an adjusted level, it’s slight cheaper. Baltic Classifieds’ adjusted EPS is forecast to rise from 13.4¢ in 2026 to 15.8¢ cents in 2027. That’s roughly 27.9 times forward earnings.

The company’s dividend is also forecast to increase, with the payout per share set to more than double from 3.1¢ in 2024 to 5.3¢ in 2027. With free cash flow yields rising towards 4% and a payout ratio below 40%, there’s room for further growth in shareholder returns.

Investors are clearly paying a premium for the company’s growth, margins, and near-monopoly status in its core markets. It’s also worth noting that the P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio appears to sit around 1.4 on a statutory basis, which isn’t too demanding when considering margins and its aforementioned monopoly.

There are risks to consider. The Baltic economies are relatively small and can be volatile, particularly if European growth slows or geopolitical tensions rise. It’s also interesting to see a Baltic business trade at a premium while post-Soviet Georgian businesses listed in the UK trade with huge discounts.

Competition from global classifieds giants or new digital entrants could also erode the company’s pricing power over time. And at these valuations, any stumble in execution or a slowdown in growth could trigger a sharp correction in the share price.

I’m not sure whether it’s the right stock for me, however. Yes, it has many impressive characteristics, but the valuation doesn’t infer much margin for safety. I think it may be worth considering if there’s something of a pullback.