Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points made by the AI bot.

Jon Smith
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the FTSE 100 not far away from record highs, some investors might think there aren’t any bargains left in it. I disagree, as the index performance differs from some constituents. I have my views on the good value stocks that exist right now, but I thought I’d turn to my AI friend ChatGPT to see where it would direct me when I posed the question of finding the best bargain right now.

A confusing answer

I was pretty surprised when ChatGPT presented me with AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) as the best value stock in the FTSE 100. What surprised me even more were the reasons behind the decision.

The first point was based on valuation, which is a sensible place to start. It flags up that, based on the full-year projection of 7% revenue growth and 14% earnings per share growth, it’s currently good value. Yet when I look at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, it stands at 28.14. This is well above the FTSE 100 average. Even when I look at peers, I can find better value. For example, the P/E ratio of GSK is 18.24.

It went on to talk about the business having an attractive dividend yield. This doesn’t directly relate to a company being a bargain play, but I’ll overlook it on this occasion. Yet the current yield is 2.35%. This is below the FTSE 100 average of 3.33%. According to ChatGPT, AstraZeneca offers solid income potential.

Although the firm indeed has a good track record of paying out income and growing the dividend per share over time, I disagree that the yield is anything to write home about.

One valid angle

The final point used to justify the suggestion was strong growth drivers. It spoke about having a robust pipeline of around 200 drugs, with new oncology and cardiovascular drugs driving top-line momentum. Half-year results are due out at the end of July, but the latest Q1 results did show a good 34% increase in reported earnings per share versus the same period last year.

This shows the business has momentum, and I agree. But does this mean it’s undervalued? Not really. I feel AstraZeneca should be classified more as a growth stock right now, not a bargain. Although the 14% drop in the share price over the past year makes it a dip worth considering for investors, I don’t believe ChatGPT got this pick right at all.

My view

This is the first time that I’ve seen ChatGPT get a stock pick this wrong. I’d be using the P/E ratio and looking for a stock with a figure below 10. For example, Barclays has a ratio of 9.03. It’s performing well, with the stock up 53% in the last year. It has good momentum, just like AstraZeneca, but is much better value in my eyes.

It goes to show that although AI has many uses, investing still needs a human touch!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Barclays Plc, and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

