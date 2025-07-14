Analysts have upgraded this FTSE 100 stock to Buy. What should investors do?

Associated British Foods shares have been uninspiring for some time. But is it finally time to consider buying the FTSE 100 stock?

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) is the latest stock to be upgraded from Hold to Buy. Analysts at Panmure Liberum have a positive view on the company’s sugar business.

The share price is up around 3% as a result, leading the FTSE 100 today (14 July). I also think the stock looks interesting at the moment, but I have an entirely different reason.

Sugar

The key focus of Panmure’s attention is Associated British Foods’ sugar division. Profits in this part of the company have been volatile and the unit is expected to make a loss in 2025.

It had been speculated that the company might try to sell the business. Instead, it has attempted to fix the issues by closing, restructuring, and opening various operations.

Panmure’s analysts are impressed and have lifted their price target for the stock from £19 to £26. That’s a big difference with the share price currently at £21.09.

The sugar business is interesting, but at 13% of sales, it’s a relatively small part of the company’s overall revenues. I do, however, have a similarly positive view on the prospects for its largest division.

Primark

Discount retail business Primark accounts for around 47% of total sales. And the unit has been underperforming recently, with the latest update reporting a 2% decline in like-for-like sales.

A lot of this has been driven by the UK, where like-for-like sales were down 4%. But I think there’s a good reason for investors to be optimistic that the next report will be more encouraging.

One of the reasons the company cited was unusually warm autumn weather. This can be a real challenge for retailers, since it weighs on demand for seasonal merchandise.

More recently, however, the British weather has been much more like it. And I think this could make quite a difference for Primark and Associated British Foods.

Weather

The UK weather has been unusually warm recently. In investing circles, Greggs attributed their recent weak sales to lower demand for baked goods during a heatwave.

Associated British Foods, however, should be in a much stronger position. I expect higher temperatures to bring stronger demand for its summer ranges.

There’s always a risk that unseasonal weather in the future could present challenges. But I think there’s reason for optimism both in the short term and the long term.

I expect the market for discount fashion to grow over time and Primark has a strong competitive position in this industry. Short-term volatility is inevitable, but my long-term view is positive.

Final Foolish thought

Associated British Foods shares have been uninspiring for some time. But improvements in its sugar business as well as an easier trading environment for Primark could change that.

Even with the share price going higher, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 12. And the current dividend yield is a fraction below 3%, which isn’t bad.

As a result, this could well be a good time for investors to consider buying the stock. I’ve got an eye on a few other FTSE 100 stocks as well at the moment, but this one’s definitely on my list.