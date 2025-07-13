Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With Barclays’ share price falling behind, which UK bank stock looks better value today?

With Barclays’ share price falling behind, which UK bank stock looks better value today?

With the Barclays share price trailing rivals, our writer looks at valuations, dividends and risks affecting another major UK bank in 2025.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

After a strong 2024, the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price has struggled to keep pace so far in 2025. Among the five major UK banks on the FTSE 100, Barclays is lagging most of its peers. 

By contrast, Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have been on a tear, surging almost 40% year-to-date.

Barclays share price vs other banks
Created on TradingView.com

Looking at the broader UK economy, various factors continue to affect the banking industry. Inflation remains sticky at around 3.4%, while the Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 4.25%. Geopolitical risks, from the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe to political uncertainty in the US ahead of the presidential election, are adding to investor caution. 

Still, higher rates have so far helped banks’ net interest income, though loan defaults are an ever-present worry in a fragile economy.

So as we enter the second half of 2025, which of these banking heavyweights looks the better value buy?

Barclays

Barclays is the second-largest UK bank by market capitalisation, at roughly £48bn, behind only HSBC. It recently made headlines as one of two final bidders for Sabadell’s UK arm, TSB, facing off against Santander.

Financially, Barclays has delivered impressive numbers. Revenue grew by 9.8% year on year, while earnings growth is high at 110%, helped by favourable trading conditions in its investment banking arm. Its operating margin stands at 31.5% and net margin at 20.4% — the highest among the major UK lenders.

Valuation-wise, the Barclays share price looks appealing. It trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.8. That’s the lowest valuation in the sector. However, its debt load of £176bn is sizeable, almost triple its equity base, and higher than both Lloyds and NatWest. While such gearing isn’t uncommon for large banks, it does magnify risks in a downturn.

The dividend yield is a modest 2.5%, though payouts have risen for four consecutive years, up 5% this year. Risks for Barclays include exposure to global investment banking cycles, regulatory pressures, and the potential costs tied to expanding into new areas like TSB.

Lloyds

Meanwhile, Lloyds’ numbers are more modest, though arguably more stable. Its operating margin is 23.8% and net margin 15%. Return on equity (ROE) is the weakest of the big five banks at 8.7%, but Lloyds carries less debt and has a stronger equity position than Barclays.

The Lloyds share price isn’t exactly expensive, trading on a P/E ratio of 8.8 and a P/B ratio just below break-even at 0.97. The winner here is its dividend yield, which is far more attractive at 4.2%. Plus, the payout’s risen for four straight years, climbing nearly 15% year on year.

That said, Lloyds does face potential headwinds, including the possibility of hefty fines linked to the ongoing vehicle finance mis-selling investigation. Plus, there’s the usual consumer-related risks such as sensitivity to borrowing trends and a potential housing market slowdown.

My verdict

In my view, while the Barclays share price suggests deeper value, Lloyds’ superior dividend yield and stronger capital base make it the more appealing long-term income play. 

Despite the looming finance probe, it looks to me the better option to consider as we navigate an uncertain economic landscape in 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Anyone who’s owned Lloyds shares over the last five years is probably laughing right now with impressive returns that crushed…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

If a 50-year-old puts £500 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing £500 a month with a SIPP could build a pension pot worth £269,900 or quite a bit more over…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend stocks to target a £1,000 passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn an extra £12,000 each year with dividend stocks? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money investors need to…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares for beginners: 2 solid picks to consider when starting a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

For those new to investing, Mark Hartley explains why he believes these two FTSE shares could help kickstart a resilient…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £10k to target a 7% dividend yield in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn a lucrative and sustainable 7% dividend yield? Zaven Boyrazian explains the strategy he uses to generate plenty…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice as stocks reach record highs

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's wisdom is guiding my investing strategy in 2025 as stocks start reaching new all-time highs. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in Legal & General shares in January is worth today

| Harvey Jones

On the face of it, Legal & General shares have been a massive disappointment, says Harvey Jones. Yet the FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock yields 9.36% but I still wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the massive amount of dividend income on offer from this FTSE 100 stock but is…

Read more »