Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up another 6% in the last week! Is the BP share price ready to go gangbusters?

Up another 6% in the last week! Is the BP share price ready to go gangbusters?

The BP share price has been on fire lately. Harvey Jones looks at what’s driving the FTSE 100 stock’s recovery, and whether it can last.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The BP share price (LSE: BP.) has had a good week. It climbed 6% and is now up more than 20% over the past three months. That offers some relief to long-suffering shareholders, although it’s still down 11% over the past year.

Tragically, the rally began when conflict between Israel and Iran drove the oil price from just over $60 to just under $80 a barrel. BP is not purely an oil producer, but energy prices remain the biggest driver of earnings.

FTSE 100 comeback

The oil price pulled back after the bombing stopped, but started rising again last week. That was partly down to Donald Trump delaying threatened tariffs, kicking the decision into August, while renewed Houthi attacks on shipping pushed the geopolitical risk premium higher. Reports that Trump may make a “major” announcement on Russia added to the uncertainty.

OPEC also updated its long-term forecast, projecting global oil demand will rise to 122.9m barrels a day by 2050, driven by growth in India, Africa and the Middle East. That helped steady nerves.

There are dozens of moving parts. And the reality is that nobody has a clue where oil goes next. Which means nobody really knows what the BP share price will do either. To be fair, I could say that about any stock.

Trading update lands

BP released a Q2 update on 11 July. While reported upstream production rose, falling oil and gas prices took their toll. Oil averaged $67.88 a barrel in Q2, down from $75.73 in Q1. That could knock $600m to $800m off earnings. The gas and low carbon energy segment may face a further hit.

The company expects stronger refining margins, rising from $15.2 to $21.1 a barrel, while oil trading should also deliver a strong result. Net debt has fallen slightly, but remains close to $30bn.

A stock with baggage

BP’s ailing share price has driven up the trailing dividend yield to an attractive 6.02%. Forecasts suggest that could climb to 6.3% next year. The board is still busily buying back billions of its own shares. BP’s forward price-to-earnings ratio sits at 12.5, falling to 11 in 2026. Which looks decent.

We also learned last week that BP is returning to Libya, signing a deal to explore three sites and reopen its Tripoli office. That may help improve long-term production.

Still, strategy remains muddled with BP torn between shareholders demanding it refocuses on fossil fuels, while activists demand greater commitment to renewables. Expectations are modest, with 28 analysts forecasting a median 7.5% rise in the share price to 432.5p over the next year. As of 11 July the shares traded at 401.75p. Throw in the yield and the total return jumps to around 13.5%.

I bought BP last autumn, and my double-digit loss is now in single digits. Add dividends, and I’m roughly flat. Could it go gangbusters from here? I’d like to think so but suspect the challenges and uncertainty are simply too great, especially with the world potentially slipping into recession.

BP is still worth considering with a long-term view, for income as much as growth, but only as part of a balanced portfolio. This is a volatile sector. It’s a long time since BP could be called a no-brainer buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

High-flying IAG shares are up 50% in 3 months but I still think they’re too cheap to ignore!

| Harvey Jones

Timing the market is almost impossible but Harvey Jones managed it when buying IAG shares in April. Can the FTSE…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Want to earn £1k+ in annual passive income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Consider this!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out some points to consider when trying to target a four-figure income from one year's Stocks and…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 risks to the Rolls-Royce share price, after its 979% climb

| Christopher Ruane

After a 979% growth in the Rolls-Royce share price, our writer still sees things to like in the business. But…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Can Warren Buffett principles help when looking for AI stocks to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire Warren Buffett has made a fortune by applying old investing principles to new industries. Can our writer learn some…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

Up 36% in 3 months! Is my nightmare purchase of Glencore shares about to come good with a vengeance?

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought Glencore shares two years ago, he didn't expect to find himself sitting on a 45% loss.…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Anyone who’s owned Lloyds shares over the last five years is probably laughing right now with impressive returns that crushed…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

If a 50-year-old puts £500 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing £500 a month with a SIPP could build a pension pot worth £269,900 or quite a bit more over…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend stocks to target a £1,000 passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn an extra £12,000 each year with dividend stocks? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money investors need to…

Read more »