Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in dividend stocks to target a £1,000 passive income?

How much do you need to invest in dividend stocks to target a £1,000 passive income?

Want to earn an extra £12,000 each year with dividend stocks? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money investors need to deploy to aim for this.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Dividend stocks are well known for their passive income-generating capabilities. But like all investments, it takes money to make money. So how much does an investor need to put aside in order to start earning a £1,000 monthly second income stream? Let’s explore.

Crunching the numbers

Determining the amount of capital needed to start seeing an extra £12,000 in the bank from dividends ultimately depends on the yield a portfolio generates. On average, the British stock market has provided a dividend yield of between 3% and 4% when looking at the FTSE 100. And right now, the UK’s flagship index offers around 3.4%.

At this rate, a portfolio would need to be worth around £350,000. Needless to say, that’s a lot of money. And since the median household savings in Britain stand at just £12,500, most people don’t have a spare £350k lying around.

Luckily, stock picking can provide a solution here. Instead of buying a whole index, investors can focus their money on a specific basket of businesses with a long track record of sustaining and expanding dividends.

Taking this more selective approach is riskier. But if executed correctly, it’s possible to craft a winning income portfolio that yields closer to 5%, or potentially even 6%. And if it’s the latter, instead of needing £350,000, investors would only need £200,000.

Reaching £200,000

Moving the goal posts £150,000 closer is a massive step in the right direction. But that still leaves investors with a six-figure problem. Yet hitting this milestone may still be more than achievable in the long run. Rather than investing £200,000 all in one go, investors can drip feed a small amount of capital, say £500, each month into their portfolio.

Pairing these smaller but consistent contributions with a 6% dividend yield with a 4% average capital gain means that even a modest investor could potentially build a £200,000 nest egg in about 15 years when starting from scratch. Of course, the question now becomes, which dividend stocks are worth buying in 2025?

Exploring opportunities

There are several FTSE 100 shares offering a 6% yield today. Among them is real estate investment trust (REIT) LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP).

The real estate landlord owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the logistics, healthcare, retail, leisure, and entertainment sectors. In recent years, management has been using its size to snap up competitors struggling in a higher interest rate environment to vastly expand and diversify its real estate portfolio. And since rent is a predictable and recurring source of income, the dividend stock has a pretty solid track record, hiking payouts for the last 10 consecutive years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

That certainly sounds like a promising place to park some capital. However, just like every investment, there are always risks to consider. Close to 40% of its rent comes from just 10 customers, while 60% of its revenue stems from its core logistics properties. This concentration could become problematic in the future should a key tenant decide to pack up operations or the e-commerce sector suffer a cyclical downturn.

Personally, I think the risk’s worth the reward. That’s why I’ve already snapped up some LondonMetric shares. However, one dividend stock doesn’t make a portfolio, and investors will have to find plenty of other dividend stocks to consider to unlock a chunky passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Anyone who’s owned Lloyds shares over the last five years is probably laughing right now with impressive returns that crushed…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

If a 50-year-old puts £500 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing £500 a month with a SIPP could build a pension pot worth £269,900 or quite a bit more over…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares for beginners: 2 solid picks to consider when starting a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

For those new to investing, Mark Hartley explains why he believes these two FTSE shares could help kickstart a resilient…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £10k to target a 7% dividend yield in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn a lucrative and sustainable 7% dividend yield? Zaven Boyrazian explains the strategy he uses to generate plenty…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice as stocks reach record highs

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's wisdom is guiding my investing strategy in 2025 as stocks start reaching new all-time highs. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in Legal & General shares in January is worth today

| Harvey Jones

On the face of it, Legal & General shares have been a massive disappointment, says Harvey Jones. Yet the FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock yields 9.36% but I still wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the massive amount of dividend income on offer from this FTSE 100 stock but is…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With Barclays’ share price falling behind, which UK bank stock looks better value today?

| Mark Hartley

With the Barclays share price trailing rivals, our writer looks at valuations, dividends and risks affecting another major UK bank…

Read more »