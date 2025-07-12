Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a 6.4% yield and 25 years of payout growth, is it a no-brainer to consider buying this dividend stock?

With a 6.4% yield and 25 years of payout growth, is it a no-brainer to consider buying this dividend stock?

Our writer looks at the prospects of this remarkable dividend stock that’s increased its payout for 25 successive years and still offers a 6.4% yield.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When assessing a dividend stock, I think it’s important to consider its yield, track record, and recent share price performance. And looking at all three measures, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) fares rather well.

Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months (237.88p), the stock’s presently (11 July) yielding 6.4%. This makes it the eighth-highest yielding share on the FTSE 100.

And thanks to its strong cash flows and earnings growth, it’s been able to increase its dividend each year for a quarter of a century.

Also, the yield for BAT, as it’s known, hasn’t been inflated by a falling share price. The group’s shares are currently changing hands for 28% more than they were five years ago, in July 2020.

So far, so good.

A period of transition

But the company’s moving away from the sale of traditional tobacco-based products towards – in its own words – “a smokeless world built on smokeless products where, ultimately, cigarettes have become a thing of the past”.

This is driven by a fear that, one day, cigarettes will be stubbed out for good. Whether this is because their sale’s banned (or restricted) in most parts of the world — or due to an increasingly health-conscious population not wanting to smoke – is largely irrelevant. Either way, the impact’s the same.

And this poses a big problem for BAT. It’s currently able to pay a generous dividend because it produces a cheap-to-make addictive product. This means it earns attractive margins and is hugely cash generative.

Not as profitable

During the year ended 31 December 2024 (FY24), the group reported a gross profit margin of 69.3% on its traditional combustibles products. By contrast, the margin for its New Products division was 55.7%.

This might not sound like a huge difference but apply the lower figure to its FY24 combustibles revenue and the group’s profit would have been £2.8bn lower. For context, its profit after tax was £3.2bn.

In this scenario, even if the group retained its current policy of returning 65% of its long-term sustainable earnings to shareholders, its dividend would be much lower.

Of course, its non-combustible products are still relatively new. As production’s scaled-up, I’m sure it will be able to achieve some further efficiencies. Even so, I doubt the group will be able to replicate the margin earned from the sale of cigarettes.

That’s assuming, of course, that governments don’t further restrict the sale of these alternative products.

Another potential issue is that product development doesn’t come cheap, which could be a problem for a group that already has plenty of debt on its balance sheet. At 31 December 2024, it disclosed borrowings of £37bn.

Final thoughts

Looking at BAT’s accounts, I suspect the demise of cigarettes is still a long way away. The group sold £20.7bn of traditional products in FY24. Its new alternatives accounted for only 13.2% of revenue.

Therefore, on balance, I think the group’s dividend is secure for a while yet. And analysts appear to agree. The consensus is for both its earnings and its payout to increase over the next three years.

However, I like to take a long-term view when deciding whether to invest or not. And in the case of BAT, there are just too many moving parts for my liking, despite the attractive dividend on offer. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the second half of 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

As the FTSE 100 hits a new high, could a stock market crash be coming? Our writer thinks there's a…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Start investing this summer with a spare £250? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor with a few hundred pounds to spare and no prior experience could look to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Palantir stock the new Nvidia? Why UK investors should (or shouldn’t) care

| Mark Hartley

Palantir stock’s the top performer on the S&P 500 this year. Should UK investors consider it amid a blistering AI-fuelled…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 may be hitting record highs but there are still bargains to be had on the index. I…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £841 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated. Our writer explains how someone could target a sizeable second income buying…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 passive income strategies I like to try to double the State Pension with just £100 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing consistently, with diligence, and patience can lead to an impressive stock market income that puts the State Pension to…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago could now be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have earned tremendous returns in the last decade, but just how much money has been…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

An 11.5% yield?! Here’s the dividend forecast for a hot income stock

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This steadily recovering income stock has the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 250, which looks like it’s here to…

Read more »