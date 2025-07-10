Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 250 stock gearing up to more than double its market cap by October?

Is this FTSE 250 stock gearing up to more than double its market cap by October?

Our writer considers the implications of a recent stock market announcement for the share price of this FTSE 250 retailer. But could it be a case of 2+2=5?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

On 3 July, Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS), the FTSE 250 owner of Sports Direct, announced that it had secured a new term loan and credit facility worth up to £3.5bn.

This replaces its existing £1.65bn facility, of which £1.15bn had been drawn down at 27 October 2024. Assuming nothing’s changed, there’s potentially another £2.35bn available to the group.

But why does Frasers need extra borrowing capacity?

It might be a case of building up a bigger ‘rainy day’ fund. Retailing is a tough business, especially for a group that operates over 1,500 physical stores in the UK. And the April increase in the Living Wage and employer’s National Insurance has added £50m to the group’s costs this year.

Alternatively, Frasers might want to increase its minority stakes in other listed businesses. Although its roots are in fashion, its interests now extend to online beauty and electrical retailing.

A massive incentive

It’s interesting to me that four years ago, the group agreed a remuneration package with its chief executive, Michael Murray.

Under its terms, he’s entitled to share options worth £100m if the group’s share price hits £15 by October 2025 and remains above this level for 30 consecutive dealing days.

But I think it’s significant that Murray’s waived his £1m salary, especially given that the group (income investors look away now) doesn’t pay a dividend. It’s a case of ‘all or nothing’ for the man in charge.

Something transformational

The share price is nowhere near that as of today (10 July) but the additional funding could be used to buy another significant business, one that could transform the size and scale of Frasers. Doing so wouldn’t theoretically happen overnight and the share price more than doubling wouldn’t either, unless there was a big target already in sight.

Based on the group’s 10-year average earnings multiple of 10.4, it would need an annual post-tax profit of around £650m to get its share price to £15. That’s approximately £215m more than analysts are expecting for FY25. How might it do this? I reckon Frasers could use £2bn of its £2.35bn to buy the 80% of Hugo Boss (one of its minority interests referred to earlier) that it doesn’t already own. Doing this would add £200m to the group’s profit.

Cynics might suggest that if Murray fails, the bonus target will be extended. After all, his father-in-law, Mike Ashley, owns more than 70% of the company. But the group’s independent remuneration committee has to sign-off any deal and it’s clear that Murray has spent several years in charge focused on what’s best for the company regardless.

On reflection…

Ignoring the bonus issue, I think there are reasons why investors should keep an eye on the group. Not least, its impressive track record of growth. FY24 revenue was 40% higher than FY20’s. And its operating margin more than doubled.

Also, despite the additional employment costs, brokers are expecting earnings per share to increase by 23% over the next three years. And their average 12-month share price target is 32% higher than today’s price. Of course, these forecasts may be wrong but they do suggest a high degree of optimism about the group’s prospects.

This is why I own shares in Frasers. And why I think others could consider adding the stock to their own portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Frasers Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

With H1 profits back on track, is this FTSE 250 housebuilder ready to bounce back?

| Stephen Wright

Operating profits are down 22% at Vistry. But as cost issues give way to government support, could the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fantastic UK growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Looking for opportunities for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio? Our writer shares two ideas from the London Stock Exchange.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Investors could target £8,840 of annual dividend income from 5,851 shares in this FTSE 250 high-yield star!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 stock generate a much higher dividend yield than the index average and can produce potentially…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

HSBC’s share price has dipped 5% to just over £9, so should I buy more right now?

| Simon Watkins

HSBC’s share price has dipped in recently, but this could signal a bargain to be had. I ran the key…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

3 overlooked UK shares growing dividends faster than inflation

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights three lesser-known UK shares offering inflation-beating dividends, while noting key risks investors should watch.

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

My 3 ‘secret’ rules I always follow when hunting passive income stocks

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals three perhaps not-so-secret tips he uses to ensure his passive income strategy doesn't come back to bite…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Is there a good reason to consider Greggs shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs' shares have been in a state of decline over the past 12 months. However, Dr James Fox remains concerned…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Jet2 share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Jet2 share price pulled back after its preliminary results were released on Wednesday. Dr James Fox explains why this…

Read more »