3 things I look for when buying stocks for my Stocks and Shares ISA

Edward Sheldon is aiming to fill his Stocks and Shares ISA with picks that are capable of providing him with high returns over the long run.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.

There are many different ways to invest within a Stocks and Shares ISA. Some people like to invest in dividend stocks to generate income while others like to load up on penny stocks in the hope of generating explosive gains.

Personally, I try to find stocks that have the potential to generate strong, market-beating returns over the long run, but that don’t carry an excessive level of risk. With that in mind, here are three things I look for when selecting stocks for my ISA.

A long-term growth driver

Whenever I’m assessing a stock, the first thing I look for is a long-term growth driver. I’m looking for a trend or theme that’s going to help push the company’s revenues higher (such as digital transformation, the ageing population, etc)

If I can’t see a long-term growth driver, I almost always pass on the stock. Because I’ve found that companies that are growing tend to be better investments than those that are not.

Plenty of quality

If a company/stock meets the first criterion, the next thing I look for is ‘quality’. Now, quality means different things to different people. However, I typically define it is as a company with:

  • A wide economic moat (meaning competitors can’t easily steal market share)
  • A solid-track record in terms of top-line growth
  • A high level of profitability (I look at return on capital employed or ‘ROCE’)
  • A solid balance sheet
  • A good management team

Why do I focus on quality? Because research shows that over the long run, high-quality businesses tend to be better (and less risky) investments than low-quality ones.

We can see this in the performance of the MSCI World Quality index. It has returned about 13.6% per year over the last 10 years versus 11.2% for the regular MSCI World index.

A reasonable valuation

Finally, I look for a ‘reasonable’ valuation. I acknowledge the fact that if a company is top class, it’s probably going to have a higher price/valuation than a company that’s a dud. Therefore, I’m willing to pay up for quality. I just don’t want to overpay.

So, for example, I might be comfortable with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the 20s or 30s if a company is world class. I’ll probably pass on a stock if the P/E ratio is over 100, however (not always though).

A stock I’ve been buying

What does this all look like in practice? Well, one stock I’ve been buying this year is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). It’s a leading software company that specialises in customer relationship management solutions.

The big trend this business is benefitting from is digital transformation. With Salesforce’s solutions (which now include AI agents), businesses can potentially be far more productive and efficient.

In terms of quality, there’s plenty. Salesforce has a high market share, sticky customers, a founder CEO, a good track record in terms of revenue growth, a rising ROCE, and a solid balance sheet.

Finally, the valuation seems very reasonable. Currently, the P/E ratio is in the low 20s, which isn’t high for a world-class software company.

Now of course, this stock isn’t perfect. Today, Salesforce has quite a lot of competition – which is a risk.

Overall though, I see a lot of appeal (and believe it’s worth considering). To my mind, this stock has the potential to deliver attractive returns in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

