Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should savers switch to the Stocks and Shares ISA if Cash ISA limits fall?

Should savers switch to the Stocks and Shares ISA if Cash ISA limits fall?

The Stocks and Shares ISA could gain popularity if annual allowances on Cash ISAs fall. This may be a good thing, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Rumours have swirled for months that the Treasury is about to make seismic changes to the Cash ISA. It’s part of a plan to encourage greater participation in equity investing using products like the Stocks and Shares ISA

Changes could be announced as soon as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ Mansion House speech on 15 July, according to the Financial Times.

By considering altering the ISA regime, Reeves wants to get the UK investing in riskier assets such as shares. In doing so, she hopes that:

  • Britons will achieve better long-term returns than savings accounts typically offer.
  • The UK economy will receive a boost from higher investment flows.
  • The London Stock Exchange will enjoy a revival in trading volumes and new listings.

Reeves said earlier this year that she wants to foment “a culture in the UK of retail investing like what you have in the US”. In the States, more than 60% of people own shares. That compares with around 20% in Britain.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What are the options?

Given the superior returns on offer from share investing, I believe Britons should give the stock market greater consideration when planning for retirement. However, that’s not to say I think the government is right to encourage this by cutting Cash ISA allowances!

It’s important to note that even if allowances are changed, Britons will still be able to keep saving cash as usual.

Individuals will still be able to make regular contributions to one of these tax-efficient products, though the annual savings is likely to be lower. People will also still be able to use standard savings accounts to keep cash, but tax will be due on interest that exceeds personal allowances.

However, now could be a good time for Britons to consider the other options available to them. With the Stocks and Shares ISA, individuals can choose from a wide range of shares, trusts and funds that cater to a wide range of risk profiles.

Low-risk investing

Take the Personal Assets Trust (LSE:PNL), for instance. Like many UK investment trusts it owns a selection of UK and global shares. But its portfolio consists of 18 separate companies spread across different sectors and regions, a strategy that greatly reduces risk.

What’s more, less than 40% of the fund is tied up in the stock market. Instead, the majority of its capital is invested in classic safe-haven assets like government bonds, cash and precious metals — gold bullion is in fact its largest single holding:

Personal Assets Trust's portfolio breakdown
Source: Personal Assets Trust

Naturally, a trust with stock market exposure carries higher risk than a Cash ISA, and especially during economic downturns. But over the long term, trusts like this can still deliver strong returns.

The average annual return from Personal Assets Trust is 5.4% since 2015, beating the Cash ISA average of around 1.2%. This makes it worth serious consideration, by illustrating how regular savers can put their money to work effectively without having to take on lots of added risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Should I lock in a 5.38% yield for 30 years of passive income?

| Stephen Wright

With UK government bonds offering higher yields than the FTSE 100, should investors look beyond the stock market for passive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Here are my 3 top-performing FTSE shares in June

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights his three best-performing FTSE shares from last month and takes a closer look at a particularly interesting…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares slump again, but could go on a (sausage) roll

| Cliff D'Arcy

After sales growth fell during the heatwave, Greggs shares were battered. But I suspect the bad news is fully baked…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Will the Tesla share price go up or down? It’s pure speculation

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price is simply disconnected from the fundamental principles for valuing a stock. Dr James Fox explains.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10k to invest? Here’s a hot dividend share that could deliver a £2,653 passive income over just 3 years

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best passive income stocks to buy? Here's a high-yielding FTSE 250 dividend share I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Shell shares: check out the latest price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones assesses the outlook for Shell shares amid a tricky time for the oil and gas sector. Where could…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Check out the latest easyJet share price and dividend forecasts. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price has given investors a bumpy ride but looks incredibly good value. Can Harvey Jones see blue…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high last week. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane tries to put the soaring Rolls-Royce share price into perspective as he weighs whether he's too late to…

Read more »