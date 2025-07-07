Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Shell’s share price a bargain after a 9% fall?

Is Shell’s share price a bargain after a 9% fall?

Shell’s share price is down, leaving the stock looking even more undervalued to me, especially given its strong earnings growth prospects.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price has dropped 9% from its 1 August 12-month traded high of £28.99. Despite market excitement about the rumour of a takeover of BP, the price has basically tracked the Brent oil benchmark.

For reference, Shell said on 26 June it hadn’t bid for its UK rival. It added that it is not actively considering such a move either.

UK regulations now prevent Shell from making a bid for BP in the next six months. If another bidder emerges for BP, or if BP invites an offer, the period could decrease.

I have always regarded speculating on takeover rumours a mug’s game. In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader and long-time private investor, it is fundamentals that count. And the fundamentals in Shell’s case look very good to me.

Earnings growth prospects

It is earnings growth that ultimately powers any firm’s share price and dividends. For Shell, there is considerable room for improvement, as recent results have been underwhelming. And there is always the key risk that oil and gas prices will remain low for a sustained period.

Its 30 January 2024, results saw adjusted earnings fall 16% year on year to $23.72bn (£17.26bn). The firm attributed this to tighter liquefied natural gas trading margins, lower oil and gas prices, and weaker refining margins.

However, free cash flow over the period increased by 8% to $39.5bn. This can be a powerful driver for growth and is the key reason why the share price rose on results day, in my view.

Another was the announcement of a $3.5bn share buyback in Q1, which tend to be supportive of share price rises. It marks the 13th consecutive quarter of at least $3bn of such share repurchases.

In its Q1 2025 results, adjusted earnings spectacularly rebounded – by 52% from Q4, to $5.577bn. Income was up 415% over the same quarter, to $4.78bn.

This vast improvement reflected lower exploration write-offs, reduced operating expenses and higher oil products margins. Refineries produce these materials from crude oil, resulting in products like petrol and jet fuel.

Looking ahead, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Shell’s earnings will increase by 10.5% a year to end-2027.

Are the shares undervalued?

Shell’s 0.7 price-to-sales ratio is very undervalued to its peer group average of 2. This comprises Chevron at 1.3, ExxonMobil at 1.4, ConocoPhillips at 2, and Saudi Aramco at 3.3. It is also significantly undervalued on its 1.2 price-to-book ratio compared to the 2.3 average of its competitors.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows Shell is 61% undervalued at its present price of £26.34.

Therefore, their fair value is £67.54.

Will I buy the stock at this price?

I believe that the market has yet to factor in significant value into Shell’s stock, as its share price currently mainly reflects the oil price benchmark. This added value comes from its petrochemical products, trading operations, and green energy products, among others.

I see the deep discount to fair value in the shares as clear evidence of this omission. Over time, I think its strong earnings growth will prompt the share price to finally reflect that added value.

Consequently, I will buy more of the shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Where is the next Nvidia stock right now?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has delivered jaw-dropping gains. Here are 10 growth shares that have the potential to also produce big returns…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 stocks explode in July?

| Royston Wild

Looking for FTSE stocks that could catch fire this month? Here are the share price prospects of two popular London…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks I aim to hold for 20 years

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals two dividend stocks from the FTSE 100 and one from the FTSE 250 that he holds to…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

Is this investment trust yielding 10.72% too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up an investment trust with a very enticing yield, so decides to dig deeper to see if…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

I can’t find a FTSE 100 stock I like more than this one

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why this FTSE 100 aerospace and defence company could be vastly undervalued versus its stock market…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend gem now yields a stunning 8.6% a year, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

This very-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial services titan can generate huge dividend income over time, especially if the power of dividend…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in this red-hot penny share 5 months ago would now be worth…

| Ben McPoland

One penny share that has more than doubled in a few months has caught our writer's eye. But will he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Over the next 10 years, this area of the stock market could be a gold mine

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is building his portfolio around this area of the stock market as he believes it’s going to deliver…

Read more »