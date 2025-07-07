Member Login
£15k to spend? 3 UK shares, investment trusts and ETFs to consider for a £1,185 second income

£15k to spend? 3 UK shares, investment trusts and ETFs to consider for a £1,185 second income

By harnessing a range of different dividend stocks, I’m confident this mini portfolio might pay a large long-term second income.

Royston Wild
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in UK dividend shares can never deliver a guaranteed second income. However, holding a portfolio of stocks — whether through direct ownership, or via an investment trust or exchange-traded fund (ETF) — can substantially reduce the risk of dividend disappointment.

A mix of the following London Stock Exchange assets would currently give investors exposure to 169 different dividend-paying companies. And if broker forecasts are accurate, a £15,000 lump sum invested equally across them will provide a £1,185 passive income this year alone.

Here’s why I feel they’re all worthy of consideration.

The dividend share

FTSE 100-listed M&G generates enormous amounts of cash it pays out to investors through a large and growing dividend.

For 2025, its dividend yield is 7.9%, more than double the Footsie average of 3.4%. This is underpinned by the company’s robust balance sheet — its 223% Solvency II capital ratio as of December gives the company ample scope to absorb shocks while still paying a market-beating dividend.

Reflecting this, M&G formally implemented a progressive dividend policy earlier this year. Over time, I’m optimistic this will create great returns as demand grows in the retirement and asset management sectors.

Be mindful, however, that the business will have to paddle hard given high levels of market competition.

The dividend trust

With a focus on fast-growing markets, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LSE:JAGI) aims to provide better-than-normal returns. Today its forward dividend yield is 5.5%.

On the one hand, investing in emerging markets can sometimes be a wild ride. Political and economic turbulence can be common, impacting regional profitability. But then the long-term rewards can also be considerable thanks to breakneck population growth and increasing disposable incomes.

In total, this trust holds shares in 68 companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Alibaba, HDFC Bank and Samsung. And it’s focused on Asia Pacific’s regional heavyweights China, India, Taiwan and South Korea.

As for dividends, the trust’s board voted in March to raise its enhanced dividend to between 1% and 1.5% of net asset value (NAV) per quarter. This could significantly boost the amount of long-term dividend income it provides.

The dividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (LSE:SDIP) does exactly what it says on the tin. What makes it so good is its focus on businesses with turbocharged dividend yields — more specifically, it “invests in 100 of the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world.”

Another benefit is that it pays dividends out monthly, allowing investors the chance to reinvest their cash earlier for improved compound returns.

I like the fund because it’s well diversified by geography and sector. The US is currently its largest single region, though this still accounts for less than 25% of its portfolio. And in terms of industry, well represented areas include financial services, energy, real estate and basic materials.

This GlobalX fund has greater exposure to cyclical sectors than some other ETFs, however. This could cause it to underperform its peers during economic downturns.

But I believe the positives of holding it still make it worth considering. The dividend yield here is an enormous 10.2%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

