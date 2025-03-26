Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA before 5 April

2 investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA before 5 April

Our writer highlights a pair of well-run trusts from the FTSE 250 that he thinks are worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The deadline to shelter up to £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA is fast approaching. For long-term investors, I think these two very different investment trusts are worth a look for anyone aiming to invest some ISA money soon.

Value and dividends

First up is BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE: BRWM), which pretty much does what it says on the tin (pun intended).

Mind you, tin doesn’t make up too much of the global mining trust’s portfolio. Today, it has a large weighting to copper, iron ore and steel, which should all experience steady long-term demand due to global trends like decarbonisation, electrification, and infrastructure modernisation.

The FTSE 250 trust also has a 27% allocation to gold, the price of which has surged to record highs amid rising geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar. So there is good diversification, especially through top multinational holdings like BHPRio Tinto, and Glencore.

The risk here is that mining is cyclical and commodity markets can be volatile. The trust’s value can fall quickly if the global economy tanks.

Despite this, I think now is a good time to consider picking up some shares. Down 22% in two years, they’re offering a 4.6% dividend yield and are trading at a near-10% discount to net asset value (NAV).

Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand.

BlackRock World Mining Trust.

High growth

Next up is Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LSE: USA). Again, no prizes for guessing what this one focuses on.

The reason I like this one is because it offers investors exposure to some very exciting growth companies not listed on the stock market. Chief among these are internet payments giant Stripe (recently valued at $91.5bn) and rocket pioneer SpaceX (the world’s most valuable private firm at $350bn).

Many other holdings dominate their respective industries, including Amazon (e-commerce and cloud computing), Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), Duolingo (language learning), Netflix (streaming), and Nvidia (AI chips).

Recent performance has been impressive. In the six months to 30 November, the trust’s NAV and share price returns were 29.4% and 40.9%, respectively. This significantly outperformed the S&P 500‘s 15.3% return (in sterling terms). 

One risk to be aware of here is that the portfolio has significant AI exposure. If AI spending slows, the technology doesn’t fulfil its exciting potential fast enough, or individual companies struggle, the trust’s value could suffer.

Longer term though, I expect it to do very well as the world becomes more digital and AI likely permeates every sector. It also has holdings in potentially revolutionary smaller companies like PsiQuantum (quantum computing) and Runway AI, a generative AI video platform for creative artists.

Some of these smaller growth companies could drive fantastic returns. As the trust points out, only 10 years ago, Tesla and Nvidia were mid-cap companies with market caps in the $10bn-$30bn range. Look at them now! 

Finally, the discount to NAV here is 12%, which means the shares might prove to be a bargain at 237p. I think they’re well worth considering for long-term growth investors with a stomach for volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc and Duolingo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Duolingo, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

2 bargain-basement value shares around 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides details of two value shares that could do well from a change in UK monetary policy and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

2 fantastic US growth stocks to consider for a fresh ISA this April

| Mark Hartley

Thinking of opening or rebalancing a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Consider diversifying into these two promising US growth…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Growth Shares

Up 67% in a year, here’s why the Barclays share price might still be a bargain

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some valuation metrics that could indicate the Barclays share price is undervalued even with the recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Despite the takeover rumours, I don’t want anything to do with this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

Some big names are investing huge sums buying this FTSE 250 stock. Even so, our writer explains why he doesn’t…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Up 16% in March but still down 71% since 2021! Is it time I bought this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Fevertree (LON:FEVR) just reported a solid 2024, as the posh mixer and tonic maker continues to take market share. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A 6.2% yield but down 10%! Is it time for me to buy this FTSE broadcaster on the dip?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE media firm is down significantly from its 12-month July high, but this might mean there's a bargain-buying opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in a month! Is this soaring ex-penny stock a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

| Mark Hartley

With a £450m market-cap and £1 share price, Care REIT's no longer a stock market baby. Is this upcoming UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price set for take-off after its key 25 March strategy reset?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent bounce, Shell’s share price still looks very undervalued to me, but it may be about to jump…

Read more »