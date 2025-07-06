Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10k to invest? Here’s a hot dividend share that could deliver a £2,653 passive income over just 3 years

£10k to invest? Here’s a hot dividend share that could deliver a £2,653 passive income over just 3 years

Searching for the best passive income stocks to buy? Here’s a high-yielding FTSE 250 dividend share I’m considering for my portfolio.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’m not just interested in high near-term dividend yields when I’m buying stocks for passive income. I want dividend shares that can provide a sustainably large and growing dividend over time.

As this table shows, Greencoat UK (LSE:UKW) is expected to deliver impressively on both counts during the next few years:

YearDividend per share (forecast)Dividend yield
202510.38p8.6%
202610.70p8.8%
202711.01p9.1%

It’s critical to remember that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. What’s more, City forecasts (upon which these yields are based) can shoot both under and above.

Yet, I’m confident this dividend star an deliver a long-lasting second income for investors. If projections are accurate, a £10,000 lump sum today will provide dividends of £2,653 between now and 2027 alone.

Here’s why I’m considering the FTSE 250 company for my own portfolio.

Good and bad

Holding renewable energy stocks can be problematic at times. When the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow, profits can tumble as energy generation slumps, potentially impacting dividends.

This is a constant threat for Greencoat UK, all of whose assets are located in Britain, as its name implies. However, this tighter geographic footprint also has its advantages.

Britain is famed for its excellent wind speeds and long coastlines, and offshore wind capacity often exceeds 50%, making it one of the world’s leading places to build turbines. Capacity on future wind farms is tipped to rise as high as 65%, too, as technology improves.

The UK is also becoming one of the most supportive environments in the world for green energy. Just last Friday (4 July), the government announced new plans to turbocharge the onshore wind industry through steps like simplifying the planning process and boosting supply chains.

In doing so, the government is looking to almost double total onshore wind capacity, to 27GW-29GW by 2030.

A dividend hero I’m considering

This provides significant scope for Greencoat UK, which currently owns 49 wind farms, to keep its progressive payout policy going. As you can see, annual dividends here have risen consistently since it listed on the London Stock Exchange more than a decade ago.

Greencoat UK Wind's dividend history
Source: Dividendmax

The only exception came in 2024, when the company cut its long-term energy generation forecasts by 2.4%, leading to a drop in asset values. But with these changes made, City analysts are expecting dividends to start chugging higher again from 2025.

The graphic also underlines another attractive feature of renewable energy stocks like this. Electricity demand remains generally stable during all economic conditions, even during high inflation and pandemic-related downturns. So while these companies can keep producing the energy, the revenues and cash flows continue to steadily roll in.

While it’s not without risks, I’m considering adding Greencoat UK to my own portfolio for a long-term income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Shell shares: check out the latest price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones assesses the outlook for Shell shares amid a tricky time for the oil and gas sector. Where could…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Check out the latest easyJet share price and dividend forecasts. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price has given investors a bumpy ride but looks incredibly good value. Can Harvey Jones see blue…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high last week. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane tries to put the soaring Rolls-Royce share price into perspective as he weighs whether he's too late to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could this small-cap AIM share be the next big UK growth stock?

| Mark Hartley

Growth stocks can supercharge a portfolio, but come with risks. I'm eyeing one small-cap AIM share that could be a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

With a low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, is this the best income stock on the S&P 500?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether VICI Properties, with its low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, could be one of the best…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price becoming too cheap to ignore?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has been falling for almost three years now. And Edward Sheldon believes the stock is starting…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, is this FTSE 100 stock a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, Croda International shares are well off their highs. Is this a buying opportunity…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much an investor needs in a SIPP to earn passive income of £777 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building retirement wealth in a Self-Invested Personal Pension. How much does he need to fund a generous…

Read more »