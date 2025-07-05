Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should every investor be like Warren Buffett and have an insurance company in their portfolio?

Should every investor be like Warren Buffett and have an insurance company in their portfolio?

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been a long-time investor in insurance. Our writer takes a closer look at the sector.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

As chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway — as well as its largest shareholder — it’s sometimes hard to distinguish between Warren Buffett and ‘his’ company. But even though the two aren’t the same, I think the American billionaire remains hugely influential in formulating its strategy.

And in 1967, I’m sure he had a major say in the company’s decision to take its first position in the insurance industry. Today, the sector’s an important contributor to the group’s results. For example, in 2024, insurance underwriting and investment income accounted for 47.8% of Berkshire’s operating earnings of $47.4bn.

An unusual business model

But the sector has one unconventional feature which Buffett highlighted in his 2024 letter to shareholders. He pointed out that insurers receive payment up-front not knowing – until much later — how much it will cost them to provide that level of cover. He gave the example of continuing to pay asbestos claims over 50 years after the premiums stopped being collected.

This is clearly a major risk. But insurers (and their shareholders) can’t have it all their own way. Occasionally, they’ll have to settle large claims. But most of the time they don’t, which is when they can make good money.

This side of the Atlantic

Like the American billionaire, I like to invest in blue-chip stocks close to home. For me, that means the FTSE 100. And the index has plenty of impressive insurance stocks to choose from.

For example, Admiral (LSE:ADM) appears to be doing something right. Since July 2024, its share price has risen 29%. Over the past five years – from July 2020 – it’s up 46%.

The group offers motor, household, travel and pet insurance products. In addition, it provides personal lending services, although its interest rate seems on the high side so I’m not sure how popular its loans are likely to be. However, the group’s probably best known for car insurance. In the UK, it insures 5.7m vehicles. It was the first to introduce multi-car insurance.

A strong performance

Admiral had an excellent 2024. Compared to a year earlier, group turnover was 28% higher and pre-tax profit increased 90%. Much of this growth came from its motor insurance division.

With earnings per share of 216.6p, the stock currently (4 July) trades on a reasonable historical price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4.

Despite the strong share price performance, its yield remains healthy. Based on amounts declared in respect of its 2024 financial year, the stock’s offering a 5.8% yield. However, it must be pointed out that its payout has been erratic over the past five years – 192p (2024), 103p (2023), 157p (2022), 279p (2021) and 177p (2020).

Berenberg bank has the stock as one of its top picks in the European insurance sector.

And RBC Capital Markets raised its price target to 3,800p (around 14% higher than it is today) after the insurer published its 2024 results.

But the sector’s highly competitive and we’ve seen there can be a mismatch between the timing of receipts and payments, particularly with motor-related personal injury claims.

However, on balance, I think Admiral could be considered by investors for possible long-term gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how £20k of savings could one day generate £841 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A passive income plan built around investing in dividend shares could be a simple but potentially lucrative way to earn…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the recovering aberdeen share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a terrible run the aberdeen share price is finally showing some zip and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 insurer to consider buying for a SIPP

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of including one of the Footsie’s insurance companies in a Self-Invested Personal…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3i Group: unravelling the finances behind one of the FTSE 100’s most profitable companies

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down why 3i Group's one of the most profitable companies on the FTSE 100, and the risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap to me! But not this one…

| James Beard

Our writer reckons there’s some strong evidence to suggest that UK shares generally offer good value at the moment. However,…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Where next for the Persimmon share price?

| James Beard

The Bank of England’s not cutting interest rates quickly but its latest credit report contains news that could help lift…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Tesco share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Tesco share price has been doing things that Harvey Jones never expected. But can the FTSE 100 dividend growth…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the US dollar falls, is now the time to buy US shares?

| Stephen Wright

Over the last year, the US dollar has fallen 8% against the British pound. So is this a golden opportunity…

Read more »