Just how high can the Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices go?

High-flying BAE Systems’ share price has given Harvey Jones’s portfolio a real lift, and it’s not the only FTSE 100 defence stock success. What next?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time.
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The BAE Systems (LSE: BA) share price has had a strong run, rising 46% in the last year. It’s been a brilliant 12 months for defence stocks generally, with Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR) and Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB) both up more than 100%.

I hold BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce and have no intention of selling either. I’m wondering whether to complete the hat-trick with Babcock, but may have enough exposure to this sector for now. Or have they got further to go?

Strong demand, strong results

BAE Systems continues to show why it’s a FTSE 100 mainstay. February’s full-year results showed sales up 14% to £28.3bn while underlying operating profit hit £3.02bn. The order backlog rose to a record £77.8bn, giving long-term visibility few can match.

The group also lifted its dividend by 10% and expects 2025 underlying profits to grow between 8% and 10%. The shares now trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 27, so a lot of future growth already seems priced in. But as long as global instability persists, that premium may be here to stay.

All stocks have risks. BAE relies heavily on a handful of large government customers, particularly the US and UK. A change in political leadership, budget priorities or foreign policy could affect future orders or contract renewals. Today though, it’s on fire.

Powering ahead

Rolls-Royce has gone nuclear — literally and figuratively. The share price has surged 860% over five years and now trades on a sky-high P/E of 46.

On 1 May, the group issued a bullish trading update, forecasting £2.7bn-£2.9bn in underlying operating profit. All divisions are said to be performing well.

Rolls has been selected to build small modular nuclear reactors in the UK. This could be a landmark moment for the business. Yet the tech still isn’t fully proven. Also, while flying hours in Civil Aerospace are 10% above 2019 levels, economic or geopolitical turbulence could always knock that. Plus there are lingering concerns about its Trent engines.

FTSE 100 grower

Babcock’s a name I’ve kept half an eye on but never quite bought into. Am I too late? The Babcock share price soared on 25 June after the group posted a jump in annual operating profit from £241.6m to £364m and launched its first-ever share buyback.

Management expects to hit its 8% operating margin target a year early and has lifted its medium-term margin forecast to at least 9%. Its order book has nudged up to £10.4bn.

The P/E of 22 doesn’t seem outrageous, comparatively. However, Babcock’s still in the early stages of its turnaround plan. Any slip-up in project delivery or cost control could hit investor confidence, especially after such a rapid share price climb. Delays, cost overruns or renegotiations on its long-term contracts could hit revenue.

Room to run?

Rolls-Royce is more than a defence stock now. It’s evolving, with civil aerospace still growing and nuclear opportunities ahead. The other two are more traditional defence plays, but in today’s world, it’s hard to bet against any of them.

After such a blistering run, all three are likely to slow. I won’t be adding to what I have, but for those who have nothing in this space, I’d consider building a position in any of them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

