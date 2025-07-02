Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 share still looks dirt cheap in July!

This FTSE 250 share still looks dirt cheap in July!

This FTSE 250 momentum share still trades on rock-bottom P/E and PEG ratios right now. And I think it could continue to soar.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Calling all investors searching for dirt cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy! Here’s one I think merits serious attention despite strong gains in the year to date.

Gold star

While it pulled back last quarter, Hochschild Mining‘s (LSE:HOC) share price remains 22% higher than it was at the start of the year. This has been driven by the stunning price gains enjoyed by both silver and gold.

The precious metals duo has declined more recently, with gold retreating from record highs above $3,500 per ounce. But pullbacks like this aren’t a surprise given both metals’ monster price gains, as investors have acted to book profits. I’m convinced the yellow and grey safe havens have substantial scope for rebound.

One reason is that the US dollar is in freefall, which has made it cheaper to buy buck-denominated commodities. In fact, the dollar index — which measures it against a basket of other major international currencies — plummeted 10% in the first half. That was the worst six-month performance since 1973.

I’m expecting the dollar to keep falling too, amid mounting pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates. Soaring US debts, concerns over the country’s economic and political landscape, and diversification away from US assets by investors and central banks could also continue to weigh.

Yet gold’s bull case isn’t just based upon the fate of the buck. Mounting geopolitical tension and the prospect of fresh conflicts has been a major precious metal price driver since 2022.

I’m expecting this to continue as global defence spending rises (NATO’s pledge to raise countries’ spending to 5% of their GDPs by 2035 last month further ups the ante).

Choosing mining stocks

But why buy a stock like Hochschild instead of a fund that tracks gold or silver? One reason is the potential for dividend income. Okay, a 1.5% dividend yield here for 2025 isn’t exactly vast. But it provides an added sweetener than owning a price tracker or physical metal doesn’t.

The second reason — and in this case, the chief one, in my opinion — is because buying stocks are a leveraged play that can produce supercharged gains. Because miners’ costs tend to be relatively fixed, their profits can grow at a far greater pace when gold and silver prices rise, resulting in superior share price gains.

Hochschild’s own all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) averaged $1,638 per ounce in 2024. That’s already significantly below the current bullion price.

Too cheap to ignore?

On the downside, buying mining stocks opens investors up to the sometimes volatile world of commodities production. Hochschild’s profits are vulnerable to an array of issues such as labour strikes, soaring costs and mechanical breakdowns. Indeed, its shares dropped in June excessive rainfall in Brazil forced it to downgrade its production forecasts.

But on balance, I think buying the potential advantages of owning Hochschild shares outweigh the risks. And at current prices it remains dirt cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.7 times for 2025 and a sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.1.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the red-hot NatWest share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The sizzling NatWest share price performance is bringing Harvey Jones out in a sweat. So what can investors expect in…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is it still worth buying after becoming the world’s largest company?

| Mark Hartley

Nvidia stock has soared in the past three months. The chip-maker is now the world's largest company by market cap…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I believe demand serious attention this July

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have enjoyed strong share price gains in 2025. And I believe they could keep on rising…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Move over gold! Here’s how investors can hunt fallen FTSE shares and aim for an early retirement

| Dr. James Fox

UK investors can leverage the low valuations and strong dividends of FTSE shares to help bring their retirement closer. Dr…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Why the BAE share price has soared – and whether there’s still value left

| Mark Hartley

With the BAE share price surging, Mark Hartley assesses the growth prospects of one of the FTSE 100's fastest-rising shares…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How to invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £42,050 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Let’s face it, all of us would probably benefit from a second income, especially a tax-free one. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how I use an ISA so my daughter can buy a house at 31 with £1.8m

| Dr. James Fox

By starting investing in an ISA at a young age, my daughter can thoroughly leverage the power of compounding. Here’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap small-caps to consider in July

| Royston Wild

On paper, these UK small-caps offer exceptional growth potential at rock-bottom prices. Royston Wild takes a closer look at them.

Read more »