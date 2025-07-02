Member Login
How to invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £42,050 second income

How to invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £42,050 second income

Let’s face it, all of us would probably benefit from a second income, especially a tax-free one. Dr James Fox explains the formula.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Investing £200 a month can be a powerful way to build wealth and target a substantial second income. This is especially true when we harness the power of compounding.

Compounding means investors earn returns not just on their original investments, but also on the returns those investments have already generated. Over time, this “interest on interest” effect can accelerate growth dramatically.

Slow and steady

If anyone consistently invests £200 every month and achieves an average annual return of 10% over the long run, the portfolio could grow to over £841,000 in 36 years. Yes, it takes time, but the longer we leave it, the faster it will grow.

The maths behind this is rooted in the compound interest formula, where each year’s gains are added to your principal, so the base for future growth keeps getting larger. 

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

After 36 years, an investor could look to allocate their portfolio towards companies with paying dividends or simply buy debt. With a 5% annualised yield, an investor would receive £42,050 annually. And that’s tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Don’t lose money

The above is great. However, none of this matters if investors make poor decisions and lose money. Protecting capital is just as important as seeking high returns. As Warren Buffett famously says, “Rule number one is never lose money. Rule number two is never forget rule number one”.

This is crucial because a large loss can be devastating. If a portfolio falls by 50%, it needs a 100% gain just to get back to where it started. That’s why it’s wise to focus on quality companies, ideally with strong balance sheets and sustainable dividends, and to diversify investments across sectors to reduce risk.

Investing wisely

One UK stock that I believe has a lot of potential is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). The aerospace manufacturer’s valuation massively lags its peers despite the fact that it is the sole source supplier for 70% of its sales. That means it has an incredibly strong economic moat. Its parts also feature on all major aircraft engines.

Looking ahead, Melrose has set out a plan for high single-digit annual revenue growth, targeting around £5bn in revenue and over £1.2bn in adjusted operating profit by 2029. Free cash flow is expected to more than quadruple over the next five years, reaching £600m by 2029.

Management is guiding for more than 20% annual growth in adjusted diluted EPS over this period. All of this from a company valued at 14.1 times forward earnings. This also suggests a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio well under one. Meanwhile several peers are closer to two times or above.

Risks? Well, net debt is a little high at £1.3bn. There’s also the matter of execution risk as it completes its transition. Despite this, it’s a stock I like a lot. It definitely deserves broader consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

