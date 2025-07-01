Member Login
Up 64% in 2025, is it too late to consider buying BAE Systems shares for defence exposure?

BAE Systems shares have been one of the Footsie’s best performers in 2025. Are they worth considering today or have investors missed the boat?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) shares have soared in 2025. Year to date, they’re up 64% on the back of concerns over America’s commitment to NATO and the recent conflict in the Middle East.

Is it too late to consider buying them after this enormous share price gain? Let’s take a look at the current set-up for the defence contractor.

Still time to buy?

Looking at the FTSE 100 stock today, my view is that it’s probably not too late to consider it for a portfolio, despite its monster gains this year. There are a few reasons why.

One is that global defence spending is likely to rise significantly in the years ahead. Up until recently, NATO countries had set a target of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) for their defence budgets. However, at NATO’s 2025 summit in the Netherlands last week, members endorsed a plan to massively ramp up spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035. That’s a material increase and it should translate to more contracts and higher revenues for companies such as BAE Systems.

Another reason is that the valuation doesn’t look crazy. If we look ahead to 2026, the consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast is 83.4p (11% higher than the forecast for 2025). At today’s share price of 1,887p, that puts BAE Systems shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 22.6. That’s well above the FTSE 100 average, but it doesn’t strike me as that high given the supportive backdrop and high level of projected earnings growth.

A better defence play?

Having said all that, defence is a competitive industry. And a risk with this stock is that other companies, such as Rheinmetall, RTX, and Northrop Grumman, could be awarded major contracts instead.

It’s worth noting that these three companies all offer very relevant solutions today. RTX, for example, offers the Patriot missile defence system, which uses radars, command-and-control technology, and multiple types of interceptors to detect, identify, and eliminate aerial threats.

Given the uncertainty over contracts, I think it could be safer to consider playing the defence theme through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides access to a range of different companies in the industry. That’s how I’m playing it personally.

I’ve invested in the HANetf Future of Defence UCITS ETF, which gives me exposure to all of the companies listed above, as well as a bunch of AI/cybersecurity stocks such as CrowdStrike and Palantir. Overall, it gives me exposure to about 60 different stocks.

This ETF isn’t foolproof, of course. If geopolitical tension dies down or sentiment towards defence/cybersecurity stocks sours, the ETF could take a hit.

I think it’s worth considering as a long-term investment, however. To my mind, the defence industry is set for growth and I think this product is a great way to get exposure.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in the HANetf Future of Defence UCITS ETF and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, CrowdStrike, and Rheinmetall Ag. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

