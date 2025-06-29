Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will Taylor Wimpey shares lead the housebuilding stock recovery – or rival Persimmon?

Will Taylor Wimpey shares lead the housebuilding stock recovery – or rival Persimmon?

Harvey Jones is pocketing plenty of income while he waits for his Taylor Wimpey shares to recover. But another FTSE 100 builder has caught his eye.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I have mixed feelings about my Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares. I bought them in 2023 when they looked cheap and cheerful, offering a generous income and plenty of recovery potential.

The shares jumped and I was comfortably in profit. Then sentiment turned. Interest Rrte cut hopes were pushed back, mortgage costs stayed high and the share price drifted. Over the last year, it’s down about 16%.

Income, no growth

I’m clinging to a modest paper loss, but once dividends are included, I’m just about in the black. The yield helps me stay patient. At 7.85%, it’s one of the biggest on the FTSE 100.

The 2024 dividend per share was cut, but only by 1.25%, and I’ve been reinvesting mine at what I hope will prove bargain prices. That should quietly lift my long-term returns if the rebound eventually arrives.

Analysts have pencilled in a 12-month target just under 145p. That would be around 20% up from today, with dividends on top. Some 12 out of 17 brokers now call it a Buy, including 10 Strong Buys. No Sells in sight.

There’s no shortage of risks, of course. With inflation set to remain sticky at 3.5%, some think we may not get another cut interest rate cut this year. GDP forecasts have been trimmed and there’s talk of more tax rises in the autumn. This is still a tricky time.

Sector sentiment improving

Despite the macro gloom, confidence in housebuilders seems to be picking up. I can’t see the government hitting its optimistic 1.5m homes target. However, it did recently announce £39bn for affordable housing and £4.8bn in loans for developers.

Sales activity is slowly picking up, and several builders have seen decent share price gains since April. Persimmon (LSE: PSN) is picking up nicely. The share price is up 11% in the last three months, although it’s still down 3% over 12.

Am I backing the right one?

Persimmon focuses heavily on first-time buyers and lower-priced homes, and claims this gives it an edge when affordability’s stretched. This can cut both ways though. This category of buyer may be hit harder by the slowdown. Its latest update, published on 1 May, showed sales improving and forward orders up 12% to £2.34bn.

Its 275-site network’s growing, land holdings have edged higher, and its in-house materials division gives it a cost advantage of around £5,500 per plot.

Analysts admmire its resilience. Nine out of 15 call it a Strong Buy, with a median price target of 1,515p. That’s 13% above today’s level. Persimmon’s yield is a lower than Taylor Wimpey’s at 4.5%. It’s been bumpier too. The board slashed it by 75% in 2023 to 60p per share. And held it at 60p in both 2023 and 2024.

Both stocks have exactly the same trailing price-to-earings (P/E) ratio of 14.4. Coincidence or not?

For now, I’m happy collecting my dividends from Taylor Wimpey. Although I think Persimmon is also worth considering. Let’s hope a rising tide lifts both boats. The big question is when that tide will come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Why has the Lloyds share price soared 40% this year – and can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has grown by over two-fifths so far this year. Does this writer think there may be…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

A well-covered 7% dividend yield and 16 years of growth! Is this the best income stock in the UK?

| Mark Hartley

With a high dividend yield and reliable track record of growth, this investment trust looks impressive. But are there better…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has halved. Could it double in future?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has tumbled 50% in the past five years. Sales have soared -- but how do things look under…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 questions to help decide if you’re really ready to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this trio of questions could help to focus the mind of any stock market newbie before they…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k Stocks & Shares ISA could earn £1k, £2k, or even £3k of passive income annually

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the key principles an investor can use to try and turn their Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

2 stocks to consider buying in July for the long-term travel boom

| Ben McPoland

There are numerous ways to play the long-term growth in travel demand. Our writer highlights two stocks to consider for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s 4 goals contain lessons for all investors! Here they are

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once set out his four ongoing goals. Our writer reckons they are instructive for investors at…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is £51k a year in passive income!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 stock that he thinks could beat the market long term and help target a…

Read more »