Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve been loading up on this cheap FTSE 100 share this week!

I’ve been loading up on this cheap FTSE 100 share this week!

One FTSE 100 share already features heavily in this writer’s portfolio, but he took advantage of recent price weakness to buy more.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

This week I bought some more shares in a FTSE 100 company that already features heavily in my portfolio. In fact, although I always want to keep my portfolio diversified, I decided that topping up my holding in this company when the share price looked particularly cheap could potentially prove to be a lucrative move.

The FTSE 100 share in question is JD Sports (LSE: JD).

Why am I so excited about it? Legendary investor Warren Buffett talks about buying into great companies at attractive prices. In my opinion, JD Sports currently ticks both those boxes.

A proven, cash-generative, growing business

To start, consider the business. JD’s focus is on selling clothes, shoes and other athletic goods. That is a large market and one that is likely to endure. The customer base also seems to be happy to shell out on pricy goods even when the economy is weak, something I see as a bonus although I do still fear that a deep enough economic downturn could hurt sales.

JD Sports has built economies of scale and also has a substantial international reach. It has built a sizeable digital presence but not at the expense of abandoning bricks and mortar. In fact, it has been opening hundreds of stores in recent years and this month opened its largest one yet, at Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

With a strong brand, regular special products unique to JD, loyal customer base and ongoing growth plans, I reckon this is an outstanding business.

The share looks cheap

But the road has had some bumps. Last year, JD sports issued profit warnings and it has reined in its aggressive store opening programme.

A key supplier Nike has had a difficult few years and ongoing weakness in the brand’s sales is a risk for JD Sports too given how big a proportion of its sales are of Nike products.

But does that justify a share price in pennies? The FTSE 100 company has no debt (excluding lease liabilities) and a market capitalisation of £4.2bn. Yet last year’s profit before tax and adjusting items came in at £0.9bn. To me, that makes the current share price in pennies look unreasonably cheap.

In a tough market with uncertain risks like tariffs and unpredictable international shipping rates, the FTSE 100 company’s profits this year and in subsequent years may not match last year’s performance.

However, I remain upbeat about the long-term story here. JD’s investment in growth over recent years is paying rewards already as far as I am concerned.

The next couple of years will see major sporting events that could help boost customer demand. The company has a proven model that is highly cash-generative and could help support further growth without the company needing to take on debt to fund it.

As far as I am concerned, the current JD Sports share price is a bargain. I acted on it because I did not want to miss what I see as an excellent opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Start buying shares for £500? Here’s how – and some reasons why!

| Christopher Ruane

How much does it take to start buying shares? Our writer thinks the answer is not that much. Here's how…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest to earn a £10k passive income each year?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines some of the principles of setting up passive income streams by buying blue-chip dividend shares, with a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here are 2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in July

| Mark Hartley

Our writer takes a closer look at the valuation metrics and growth potential of two FTSE 100 stocks that look…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Thank you, Warren Buffett!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he valued having Warren Buffett's words of wisdom echoing in his mind when the stock market…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Don’t get caught short! Here’s how to identify penny stocks with long-term potential

| Mark Hartley

Assessing penny stocks can be a daunting task, as even those with solid financials could be hiding unforeseen risks. Our…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s worst stock for passive income could be a long-term growth opportunity to consider!

| James Beard

Not all stocks provide passive income. Our writer looks at one that prefers to reinvest its surplus cash in buying…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

3,412 shares in this FTSE 100 REIT could net investors a £1,000 second income

| Stephen Wright

Does a portfolio of in-demand warehouses combined with low borrowing costs make Segro a good choice for investors looking for…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in a Stocks & Shares ISA and aim for £1m

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox details how investors can leverage…

Read more »