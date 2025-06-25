Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 70% with a 9.4% yield! Am I too late to get in on this rallying FTSE 250 stock?

Up 70% with a 9.4% yield! Am I too late to get in on this rallying FTSE 250 stock?

Ithaca Energy has a high yield and a soaring share price – but is the FTSE 250 oil stock a smart buy right now? Here’s why I’m staying cautious.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One of the biggest surprises on the FTSE 250 this year has come from the North Sea oil and gas player Ithaca Energy (LSE: ITH). While the wider index has been climbing steadily, Ithaca’s share price has soared 70% over the past six months, including a blistering 38% rise in just the past month. 

That makes it the second-best performing stock on the FTSE 250 in 2025, just behind Chemring Group.

For investors chasing momentum and income, Ithaca may look irresistible. With an impressive 9.4% dividend yield and exposure to potentially rising oil prices, it certainly checks a few boxes. But dig a little deeper, and some cracks begin to show.

New kid on the block

Ithaca’s a relatively young name on the London market. Originally a Canadian company, it pivoted to the North Sea in the 2010s and has since become one of the largest independent producers in UK waters. The firm has grown quickly through acquisitions, most notably its takeover of Siccar Point Energy in 2022, and now plays a key role in Britain’s domestic energy strategy.

That said, the fundamentals tell a more complex story. Despite the recent share price rally, Ithaca’s financial performance has been heading in the wrong direction. Between 2022 and 2024, earnings collapsed from £837m to £119m, with net margins shrinking from 40% to just 7%. The company’s latest Q1 2025 results revealed a £210m loss, even though revenue jumped 48% compared to Q1 2024. 

This suggests rising costs, write-downs or operational challenges that aren’t visible in top-line growth alone.

There are also regulatory risks. Ithaca was recently fined £300,000 for a safety breach, raising questions about its operational discipline and governance. In an industry as tightly regulated as offshore oil and gas, safety lapses can quickly lead to reputational and financial damage.

A high yield — but little else

While Ithaca’s 9.4% yield sounds enticing, the payout ratio sits at an unsustainable 164%. Worse still, the dividend was almost halved between 2023 and 2024, and it has no track record of steady or growing payments. For anyone relying on passive income, that kind of volatility should be a major red flag.

Of course, there’s always the macroeconomic backdrop to consider. Oil prices have remained resilient in 2025, partly due to supply concerns stemming from ongoing Middle East conflicts. If prices spike further, Ithaca could benefit. But oil markets are notoriously volatile, and relying on geopolitical shocks to justify an investment rarely ends well.

My verdict? 

If I’d bought some Ithaca shares six months ago, I’d be more than happy with the returns. But from where I’m sitting now, the rising share price doesn’t reflect the company’s weakening fundamentals. 

The dividend, while generous on paper, lacks coverage and reliability. For me, this isn’t the kind of FTSE 250 stock I’d consider buying for reliable, long-term gains.

For income seekers, Greencoat UK Wind could be a more stable dividend stock to consider, supported by regulated assets and inflation-linked returns. It has clearer financial visibility, a better track record and less reliance on volatile commodity markets.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chemring Group Plc and Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

The Babcock share price soars 11% after it announces a big increase in profit!

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at how the Babcock share price responded to the release of the group’s latest results…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Back below £1, is this FTSE 250 stock an unmissable passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks two FTSE 250 REITs looking to merge could be an interesting opportunity for investors looking for passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where next for the BP share price?

| James Beard

The BP share price is 35% more volatile than the FTSE 100. With this in mind, our writer considers how…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 7% from March, are shares in this FTSE star financial stock at a bargain-basement price?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial gem has fallen in price recently, but this could signal a huge bargain to be had.…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Having fallen 31% in a year, could this downtrodden UK stock be an excellent long-term play?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for one UK stock that’s suffering more than most from the recent slowdown in the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing For Beginners

2 UK shares that are too uncertain for me to touch right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he has picked two UK shares that are close to 52-week lows and why he believes…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying National Grid shares at just under £11?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid shares are close to their post-rights issue high, but there could still be value remaining in the stock.…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

How much in Phoenix Group shares does an investor need for £1k of monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

We don't necessarily need big dividend yields to build up some regular monthly passive income. But they can help us…

Read more »