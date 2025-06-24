Member Login
Up 1,400% in 5 years, Nvidia stock might still be 50% undervalued

Up 1,400% in 5 years, Nvidia stock might still be 50% undervalued

After a tariff trade war dip, the Nvidia stock price has started to rise again. Does it make sense to buy now for the next five years?

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Any stock that’s soared like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the past few years has to come with some amber flags. Here’s my first one.

The roughly 50% undervaluation I mentioned in the title is based on the highest price target I can find looking around broker forecasts. It’s at $220, and on the price at the time of writing (24 June) it would mean a 52% rise.

The average price target of approximately $177 would need a 22% price rise. And there’s even one who thinks we should sell and has a $100 target. But that’s just one Sell recommendation against more than 50 Buys.

Be cautious of targets

A price target alone is not something to base an investment decision on. They can reflect what an analyst sees as current under- or over-valuation, and they rarely say what anyone thinks might happen in the next five, 10 or more years.

But we can use them as a factor in our own analysis. They also help us understand what’s driving sentiment in the short term. But they only make sense when we see them in relation to a stock valuation and to future prospects.

We’re seeing no sign of demand for Nvidia chips slowing. Revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 climbed 69% to $44.1bn, with earnings per share up 57%. Both beat Wall Street expectations — as Nvidia has a habit of doing.

Data centre revenue soared by 73%, and it seems that’s where a large portion of near-term growth is likely to come from. It’s worth watching gross margins though, dipping to 61% from 78.9% a year prior.

Things could go wrong

AI processing demand looks set to keep climbing. But Nvidia’s core architecture wasn’t designed for AI use. It just happens that the same thing needed for fast graphics — massively parallel processing — also fits AI needs.

But newer designs, not based on the need for graphics frame generation and synchronisation, could potentially take AI to the next level.

Competitors are also working hard to stuff more raw power into each generation of chips. Nvidia’s market dominance is not good for competitors. And it’s not what customers want either — having to rely on a single supplier is a big risk in any business.

Chinese developers are rushing to distance their country from the chokehold that US governments can have on their technological future. Only this week (24-26 June), the World Economic Forum is holding its ‘Summer Davos’ in China, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Buy Nvidia?

Wherever the technology lead goes, I can only see competition bringing profit margins down. And that raises a key question for potential Nvidia investors. Does the current valuation allow a sufficient safety margin to cover the risk?

Forecasts put Nvidia on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35 for the 2026 fiscal year. And they have it dropping as low as 23 by 2028. That, to me, seems too low. Yes, Nvidia might be eclipsed by someone else some time. But I think growth investors should still consider it, even after such huge gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

