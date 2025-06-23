Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 75% potential return! Is this growth stock a screaming buy to consider?

75% potential return! Is this growth stock a screaming buy to consider?

This UK growth stock’s becoming a popular favourite among institutional analysts thanks to its explosive potential. So should investors rush to buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With so many underappreciated growth stocks listed in London, UK investors have plenty of opportunities to explore in 2025. And one company that’s getting a lot of attention from institutional investors is International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG).

With the long-haul travel industry making significant recovery progress over the last two years, sentiment surrounding IAG (as the business is more commonly know) has been warming. And for existing shareholders, that’s already translated into a 70% gain over the last 12 months.

However, despite this impressive performance, it may just be the tip of the iceberg. In fact, back in April, the analyst team at JPMorgan issued a massive 550p share price target for IAG. Compared to where the stock’s trading after its recent bull run, that presents a 75% potential capital gain on the horizon.

So what’s behind this exceptionally bullish forecast? And should growth investors be considering this stock for their portfolios?

Digging into the details

There are five primary factors driving JPMorgan’s conviction:

  1. Rising demand for transatlantic flights, particularly in premium cabins that produce wider profit margins.
  2. Higher ticket prices, thanks to industry recovery trends paving the way to improved revenue per available seat kilometre.
  3. Cost-cutting initiatives to drive superior operational efficiency.
  4. Prudent seat capacity discipline.
  5. The launch of an aggressive share buyback programme.

Combined, these factors pave the way for superior growth and more robust profitability that could help it surpass many of its rivals. And JPMorgan isn’t the only institutional investment group that’s identified this potential opportunity. RBC Capital’s similarly bullish, as is Peel Hunt and Jefferies. Although these three firms have been more conservative with their IAG share price targets at 440p, 420p, and 400p respectively.

The bear case

Even with its strong, bullish stance, JPMorgan isn’t blind to the risks IAG has to endure. Geopolitical turmoil’s generally not good for the airline industry and could become disruptive if the situation escalates. Beyond potential flight cancellations, war often pushes up the price of oil. And for airliners, that creates notable uncertainty when it comes to the price of jet fuel.

At the same time, macroeconomic pressure on discretionary consumer spending could undercut the resurgence of premium cabin demand, placing pressure on recovering profit margins. And if labour disputes start to emerge either internally within IAG or externally with airport staff, further revenue disruptions could emerge.

The bottom line

Despite these risk factors, IAG’s improved and strengthening fundamental position grants management some welcome flexibility while also providing some financial resilience. However, this perspective was back in April when oil prices were closer to $62 per barrel. Today, in light of the latest conflicts in the Middle East, the commodity has surged to $75.

That’s likely going to have a significant impact on margins and something to watch carefully when management releases its next trading update. Given the potential for a nasty surprise, I’m keeping this growth stock on my watchlist for now despite its seemingly strong share price potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

With an 8% dividend yield, are Legal & General shares a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Life insurance companies are often some of the FTSE 100’s most eye-catching dividend shares. But what do investors need to…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks are up by more 100% so far this year!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if he should chase these surging FTSE 100 stocks, or whether investors like himself have already…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit a critical point

| Harvey Jones

After an absolutely brilliant run, the Rolls-Royce share price is at a crossroads. Harvey Jones examines where the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Down 15% from February, is IAG’s share price a prime short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has fallen on a combination of short-term factors, leaving its depressed share price looking like a bargain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my S&P 500 tracker to buy top FTSE 100 stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to scale down his S&P 500 tracker to liberate the cash he needs to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month! Is this overlooked FTSE growth share the next Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the blue touch paper has suddenly been lit under this FTSE 100 growth share. Is now a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 investment darling after its strong 2024/25 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 favourite comprises nearly 50 businesses making safety products in the health and environment sectors, but is there…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest growth forecasts for the BAE share price

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

BAE Systems' share price is surging as new conflicts erupt and new orders for defence equipment rush in. But is…

Read more »