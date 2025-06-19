3 UK shares I’m avoiding in today’s uncertain market

With stock prices soaring, these 3 UK shares look expensive based on key valuation metrics. Here’s why one Fool UK writer is avoiding them for now.

When evaluating UK shares, I tend to look beyond sensational headlines and instead focus on fundamentals and valuation metrics. Examples include the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which shows how much investors are paying for each pound of earnings, and the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which reflects how a company’s revenue compares to its market valuation.

As an income investor, I also check dividends and historical performance to assess both value and stability. Lately, I’ve noticed several well-known companies that, despite their brand strength or operational history, currently trade on metrics that raise red flags for me.

With that in mind, here are three UK shares I’m avoiding for now.

Dr Martens

Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS) may be a classic British brand but right now, its valuation looks anything but promising. With a staggering P/E ratio of 155.87, the stock appears heavily overvalued relative to earnings. To be fair, its P/S ratio of 0.89 suggests some room for recovery if revenue improves. However, the market seems to have lost confidence. Its market capitalisation has fallen by 31% in the past year, and earnings guidance remains cloudy.

On the positive side, it offers a dividend yield of 3.5%, which provides some protection against a lower share price. And the brand itself is strong, with loyal global appeal. But the company needs to prove it can convert that recognition into sustainable profits growth. Until then, I see better value elsewhere for my portfolio.

Bodycote

Bodycote is a specialist in thermal processing services for industrial clients. Its share price has dropped 10% so far this year and is down 23% over the past 12 months. While its P/E ratio of 53 is not as excessive as some others, it still looks stretched in a sector where demand can be highly cyclical.

Its P/S ratio of 1.35 also implies overvaluation relative to revenue. That said, the company does pay a fairly attractive dividend yield of 4%, and it has a solid 20-year track record of payments. But in the current climate, I’m hesitant to buy shares that are pricing in too much future optimism without clear earnings momentum.

Spirent Communications

Finally, Spirent Communications has long attracted attention as a niche telecoms testing company. But the numbers are troubling. Its P/E ratio stands at 112 — far above what I consider justifiable for a company whose share price has fallen 20% over five years. Its P/S ratio and price-to-book (P/B) ratio are also above sector averages, suggesting investors are still paying a premium despite lacklustre growth.

That said, Spirent has good cash flow and carries no debt — a strong financial position that lowers the risk of any sudden crisis. Its market cap has even risen 5% in the past year, which could signal early signs of a turnaround. But for me, the valuation remains too rich without stronger earnings.

So where am I looking now?

While the UK shares mentioned above have some merits, their current valuations look disconnected from near-term performance. For now, I’d rather wait for clearer earnings visibility before adding any of them to my portfolio.

However, there are other sectors where valuations still appear reasonable. In particular, the financial sector — especially insurers and asset managers — offers several high-yielding opportunities with stable earnings and modest ratios and I feel it’s worth considering.