Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I just loaded up on this FTSE 100 growth and dividend share

Here’s why I just loaded up on this FTSE 100 growth and dividend share

With a high dividend yield and ultra-low P/E ratio, I thought this strong FTSE 100 outperformer was too cheap for me to miss out on.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100’s a great place to go hunting for bargain shares. Legal & General, Coca-Cola CCH and Aviva are just a few cheap major stocks I hold in my own portfolio. I recently added to it by picking up some low-cost HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) shares as well.

The Asian bank’s been on my radar for some time. And although HSBC’s share price is up 11.2% so far in 2025, it still looks cheap based on a range of metrics. So with some dividend income and tax relief sitting idle in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), I figured why not snap up some shares?

Here’s why I’ve decided to take the plunge.

Incredible value

First let’s drill down into why HSBC shares look so cheap today. At 871.3p per share, the bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.8 times.

This is below the average of 11 times for the broader FTSE 100, and a reading of 10.6 times for Lloyds, the UK’s most popular banking stock.

In addition, this year’s dividend yield at HSBC is also far more impressive, at 5.7%. For Lloyds this is 4.5%, and for the wider Footsie, 3.4%.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But given the bank’s record of generating far superior profits to shareholders — and the platform it has to continue outperforming — I think these readings suggest it’s a steal.

Strong returns

Stock/Index10-year average annual return
HSBC7.8%
Lloyds1.6%
FTSE 1006.3%

Like the Footsie, HSBC has significant global exposure which explains its healthy returns since 2015. The share price gains and dividends it’s delivered leave those of Lloyds shares in the dust, reflecting the latter’s focus on the low-growth UK market.

But HSBC also outstripped the wider blue-chip index because it’s focused especially closely on fast-growing markets of Asia. Economic hotspots like China, Hong Kong and Singapore have been key profits drivers in recent years. Low product penetration and rapid wealth and population growth in South-East Asia have also supercharged performance (and continue to do so).

Given the strong long-term opportunities, it’s perhaps no surprise that the bank’s pivoting ever more aggressively to these rapidly-growing markets. In the past couple of years it’s sold assets in France, Canada, Germany and Argentina, to name a few. It’s also weighing up the sale of its Australian retail operation, if reports are to be believed.

A long-term share

This strategy comes with risk. Slimming down its geographic footprint means group performance is more vulnerable to localised shocks in Asia. With trade tensions between the US and China simmering, the danger of unwelcome turbulence is especially high right now.

Yet the long-term outlook for Asia’s banking market remains robust, leading me to believe HSBC shares will continue outperforming over the next 10 years. The experts at Statista, for example, think net interest income among traditional banks will rise by $1.2trn over the four years to 2029, to $6.7bn.

Given its improving digital banking proposition, strong brand power, and growing focus on (the especially lucrative) wealth management arena, I believe HSBC could be one of the best shares to consider to capitalise on this opportunity. I plan to hold the bank for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Coca-Cola Hbc Ag, HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have surged… this stock could be next

| Dr. James Fox

With Rolls-Royce shares up 1,000% over the past two-and-a-half years, investors are on the lookout for the next stock to…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Up 83% in a year, is this FTSE 250 bank en route to joining the FTSE 100?

| Mark Hartley

A lesser-known banking stock on the FTSE 250 is rapidly climbing the ranks, vying for a place in the top…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Which UK shares could be next to leave for the US?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two FTSE 100 firms that might be tempted to join the companies moving their shares from…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Vodafone shares, made 5 years ago, is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Vodafone shares have had a disappointing few years. But could this year mark the pivot point in the company's turnaround…

Read more »

Chef preparing food to be delivered by Deliveroo Editions
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the only free lunch on the FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his eye on Tesco shares. The FTSE 100's biggest grocery chain has served up top notch fare…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of the FTSE 250’s most ‘hated’ shares! Which should investors consider buying?

| Royston Wild

Hedge funds think these FTSE 250 stocks will plummet in value. But Royston Wild feels one of them might defy…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is surging right now! So why won’t I touch it with a bargepole?

| Royston Wild

Conflict between Iran and Israel is driving BP's share price steadily higher. Yet Royston Wild remains keen to avoid the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price surge even higher in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Lloyds share price has been on a tearing run of late. Ken Hall has his say on the stock's…

Read more »