Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

I’m targeting a second income from FTSE 250 REITs. Here are three top dividend-paying property stocks I plan to hold for the next 10 years.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

For long-term investors, the goal of generating a second income is more than just a bonus – it’s a safety net. Whether it’s for retirement, travel, or covering unexpected costs, a sustainable income stream can provide true peace of mind.

To that end, I’m always scanning the UK market for high-quality, dividend-paying shares to add to my portfolio. Lately, one area in particular has caught my attention: FTSE 250 real estate investment trusts (REITs). These property-focused companies offer consistent income potential and the added benefit of asset-backed stability.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As interest rates stabilise or fall, financing for property development is likely to become more affordable, encouraging expansion. The FTSE 250 typically hosts domestically-focused companies such as specialist REITs, which are better positioned to capitalise on these trends.

Here are three such stocks to consider as part of a reliable second income over the next decade.

British Land

With a market-cap of £3.86bn, British Land (LSE: BLND) is the largest REIT on the FTSE 250 and a significant player in the UK property market. In fact, its enterprise value (EV) of £6.5bn is equivalent to some FTSE 100 constituents, such as Diploma and St James’s Place.

British Land’s 5.9% dividend yield, coupled with a low payout ratio of 40%, makes it a compelling income pick. This low ratio suggests the firm has enough earnings to weather downturns and invest in growth – key traits I look for in an income stock.

Risk-wise, it’s exposed to the broader commercial property market, which could suffer if interest rates remain high or demand for office space declines. But for now, its scale and discipline make it a cornerstone of my second income strategy.

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) is a specialist REIT with a £1.38bn market-cap, focused on leasing properties to NHS organisations and other healthcare providers. It’s a niche business with a reliable client base, helping it grow by 7.28% over the past year.

Its 6.8% dividend yield is one of the highest among REITs. However, this level of income comes with a caveat: the payout isn’t well covered by earnings. Moreover, it trades at a high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.4, which may limit near-term growth and raise some concerns around valuation.

Still, the healthcare property sector tends to be more resilient in economic downturns. This helps balance the risk for long-term investors like me.

PRS REIT

If there’s one REIT that looks like an emerging income star to consider, it’s the PRS REIT (LSE: PRSR). With a focus on the private rental sector, it has seen its market-cap climb 50% in the past year to £630m.

Its dividend yield is the lowest of the three at 3.57%, but what stands out is the earnings coverage – over five times the payout. The trust also trades at a P/E ratio of just 5.7, which suggests it could be significantly undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

The main risk here is scale. As a smaller REIT, this firm is more sensitive to changes in tenant demand and regional property trends. But with the UK rental market remaining tight, I believe the long-term outlook’s favourable.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in British Land Plc, Diploma Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Prs REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc, Diploma Plc, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Up 28% in weeks, here’s why the Aston Martin share price could finally soar

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price is up by over a quarter in under two months. This writer sees a clear…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Tesco’s near-12-month-high share price after its Q1 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price is trading around a one-year high after the 12 June release of its Q1 trading update, so…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income gem’s share price set to soar after huge new partnership deal?

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 financial star has signed a massive new cooperation deal, which could usher in enormous extra revenues…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Near its all-time high, Rolls-Royce is leading June’s Stocks and Shares ISA picks

| Alan Oscroft

An aerospace and defence sector boom has given Stocks and Shares ISA investors a boost. Is it likely to run…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco a good value FTSE 100 grocery stock for investors to consider in June?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco share price has climbed steadily higher in the last 12 months. Ken Hall evaluates the FTSE 100 grocery…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Despite a 43% price dip, this dividend share still boosted its yield to 11.5% this year!

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the income potential of an undervalued FTSE 250 dividend share with a high yield. Could it be…

Read more »