This FTSE 100 company is down 33% this year. Here’s why I’m thinking of buying

The worst 2025 performer in the FTSE 100 has been hit by some fresh crises. Is it time for investors to abandon ship, or leap aboard?

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in FTSE 100 media giant WPP (LSE: WPP) soared to over 1,900p in 2017, but have since slumped to around 500p.

We saw a brief recovery after the 2020 stock market crash. But WPP is the worst Footsie performer so far in 2025, losing a third of its value year to date. Hmm, maybe I should dust off my contrarian buy button.

What’s wrong now?

On 9 June the company announced the pending departure of CEO Mark Read, who took over from Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018. It seems he “decided that the time is right for him to hand over to a new leader and the search for a successor is underway“.

Does this sounds a bit sudden, and maybe not well prepared? I wonder if he’d have made the same decision had the company not just lost a $1.7bn Mars media deal? And if it hadn’t also lost big contracts with Pfizer and Coca-Cola? Some sources are suggesting his days were numbered.

But doesn’t it mean we should be considering selling WPP shares? And that I might be mad to think of buying?

Bad times make bad decisons

We’re currently still suffering from inflation and high interest rates. And we just heard that the UK economy shrank 0.3% in April. The US is in some turmoil too, with inflation fears rising on the back of President Trump’s aggressive approach to international trade.

This is surely a time when companies have higher priorities than marketing, advertising, and media spend. And that in turn must make short-term news a poor indicator of whether we should consider buying stocks in a sector like this.

And isn’t that when contrarian investors who see long-term attraction should think about jumping in and buying, while a stock is down?

What are the attractions?

There’s a forecast dividend yield of 7% at WPP, boosted by the fallen share price. Locking in that kind of return could be nicely profitable. But it depends on whether the dividend is likely to be sustained.

Forecasts currently suggest it will be, at least until 2027. And that it should be solidly covered by earnings. Analysts also think earnings will grow in the next three years. But I wonder if they might be a bit out of date now and could scale back when they get their heads round the latest outlook? That’s a danger.

Most brokers have WPP as a Hold, despite setting a price target range of 520p to 740p — with the shares at 550p at the time of writing. It suggests their thoughts are dominated by uncertainty right now and they don’t want to commit.

What to do?

WPP needs to respond to a changing business. And it’s one in which artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to play an increasing part. Could that open competition to leaner and smarter AI-based operations? It’s possible WPP could go the way of dinosaurs.

But experience built up over decades should still count for a lot. And for those who see a profitable long-term future for this kind of business, WPP surely has to be one to consider for a potential (risky) recovery buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

