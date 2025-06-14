Member Login
£10,000 invested in large-cap UK shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Large-cap UK shares have been outperforming since June 2020, and some have delivered triple-digit gains. Here’s how much investors have made.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Investing in UK shares with the largest market capitalisations is a popular wealth-building tactic in Britain. These businesses have historically been quite stable. And that’s proven to be quite a handy advantage during all the recent inflation-induced volatility that’s plagued other areas of the stock market.

So let’s take a look at how much money investors have been making since 2020.

Starting with the FTSE 100

Let’s begin by looking at passive large-cap index fund investors. A quick glance at a share price chart reveals the FTSE 100‘s up by around 45% over the last five years. But factoring in the extra juicy dividends of these enterprises, the total return jumps to 80% – almost double.

On an annualised basis, that translates to just shy of 12.5% – enough to turn a £10,000 initial investment into £17,980. This achievement becomes even more impressive comparing it to the performance of the FTSE 250.

The small- and mid-cap index has historically been the outperformer since smaller businesses have more room to grow. But over the same period, investors in this growth index have only reaped a 44% total return – almost half of what the FTSE 100 delivered. Yet, when zooming into individual large-cap companies like stock pickers do, both of these indices are left in the dust.

Stock-picking winners

Buying shares in individual companies can be a risky endeavour. After all, not every large-cap stock offers stability, and none can guarantee positive returns.

A perfect example of the risk stock pickers take is Ocado. Despite enjoying an explosive run-up in the second half of 2020, the online grocery/warehouse automation business has since seen all of its gains wiped out as operating costs surged. The stock was later demoted from the FTSE 100 in 2024, transforming a £10,000 initial investment from June 2020 into just £1,300 today.

But it’s been quite a different story for Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.). Despite being initially crippled by the pandemic, a new management team was able to turn the engineering giant from a leaking ship into a rising star. Operational streamlining, combined with unfortunate workforce reductions, got free cash flow generation back on track. In turn, profit margins were repaired, debt burdens reduced, and revenue growth restored.

These factors combined resulted in a massive 675% return for shareholders over the last five years. As a result, the same £10,000 investment’s now worth a whopping £77,500!

Moving forward, Rolls-Royce has several challenges to overcome. A lot of its long-term growth potential is tied up in its experimental small modular reactors and UltraFan aircraft engine. But neither of these technologies has proven their commercial viability yet. And with competitors pursuing similar projects, the race is on to deliver results.

More immediately, Rolls-Royce has to tackle the cyclical nature of the aviation industry. Right now, it’s enjoying recovery and growth tailwinds. But should demand waiver, the group’s impressive recent growth could start to slow. And with plenty of debt still left to eliminate, a slowdown could create a new wave of headaches for this business.

Nevertheless, Rolls-Royce serves as a prime example of the potential explosive gains large-cap UK shares can deliver. And with an impressive long-term pipeline of projects, the stock might still be worthy of closer inspection.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

