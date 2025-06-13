Investing in growth stocks is often about recognising and acting on trends. Dr James Fox looks at a few companies that could be winners in agentic AI.

Agentic AI is coming: these growth stocks could be the next big winners

Agentic AI’s widely seen as the next leap in artificial intelligence (AI). It will allow systems to not only automate tasks but also set their own goals, adapt to changing environments, and execute complex workflows with minimal human input.

Investors can gain exposure to the sector by considering these growth stocks. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is a key player in the agentic AI space, integrating autonomous capabilities into its Einstein platform. Einstein’s evolving to handle not just predictive analytics but also agentic tasks.

This means managing customer journeys, automating sales processes, and orchestrating cross-platform workflows with little human oversight. With its existing leadership in enterprise software, it could be in prime position to dominate agentic AI.

On valuation, Salesforce trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.8 for 2026, falling to 21 in 2027 and 18.3 in 2028, as consensus expects steady double-digit earnings growth.

These P/E multiples are above the technology sector median of 19.6 and the software industry average of 22.9. However, they’re trending lower over time as earnings catch up with the share price.

The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.36, which is below the sector average of 1.8 and well below Salesforce’s own five-year median of 1.43, suggesting improved value relative to its growth outlook.

Salesforce’s net debt position’s also strong, with $17.4bn in cash versus $12bn in total debt, leaving the company with net cash and ample flexibility for further AI investment.

Risks? There are always risks. Failing to capitalise on agentic AI may mean losing its strong position in enterprise software.

UiPath

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is another major agentic AI contender, focusing on robotic process automation (RPA) that is becoming increasingly autonomous. Its latest platform empowers software robots to make decisions, learn from outcomes, and adapt their behaviour. These are the hallmarks of agentic AI.

UiPath’s forward P/E ratio is 24.1 for 2026, dropping to 20.9 in 2027 and 19.9 in 2028. These figures are slightly above the sector median but below UiPath’s own long-term average, reflecting a moderation in growth expectations.

The PEG ratio’s 2.76, higher than the sector average. Sadly, this suggests the stock’s expected growth isn’t enough to offset its premium price point. Of course, the company’s earnings could surprise us, but this is fairly off-putting for me.

Net debt’s not an issue, with $1.56bn in cash and just $79m in total debt, giving the company a strong balance sheet for ongoing development. UiPath’s a fraction of the size of Salesforce and this net cash position equates to around 20% of the market-cap.

For me, the issue is purely the valuation. It might be worth considering in the long run, but personally my preference is Salesforce. In fact, I’ve actually added it to my portfolio.