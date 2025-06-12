Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Halma shares surge on outstanding results. But is there trouble ahead?

Halma shares surge on outstanding results. But is there trouble ahead?

Strong organic revenue growth is sending Halma shares higher. But Stephen Wright is looking ahead to a potential buying opportunity with the stock.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 industrial technology conglomerate Halma (LSE:HLMA) jumped 8% this morning (12 June) as the company released its full-year results. And it’s not hard to see why.

The report was – in my view – stellar across the board. But there’s one particular nuance that I think is important and investors should be careful not to overlook. 

The results

The headline news for investors is that Halma’s revenues grew 11% in the company’s 2025 financial year. And earnings per share were up 14% on an adjusted basis. 

Beneath the surface, the rest of the report also looks very good. The majority of the firm’s impressive revenue growth was organic, rather than driven by acquisitions.

On top of this, returns on total invested capital – a key measure of how well Halma reinvests its cash –  increased from 14.4% to 15%. That’s also a very positive sign for the FTSE 100 company.

In terms of the year ahead, management expects organic revenue growth to be in the high single digits, supported by strong margins. Given all of this, it’s no big surprise to see the stock going up.

What’s the catch?

In terms of potential risks, I think there’s one big thing that investors need to pay attention to from Halma’s report. But it’s not a negative point about the company from a business perspective.

Because of when the firm’s financial year finishes, the results only cover the period up to the end of March – and a lot has happened since then, starting with the ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements. 

That’s not a criticism of Halma in any way. But investors should be aware that the next set of results will involve a much more volatile trading environment, which could be more challenging.

The company’s guidance is positive, but with 44% of sales coming from the US, investors would be unwise to ignore the risk. And that’s something to keep in mind when processing the latest results.

Buying Halma shares

I think Halma is a terrific business and the stock market seems to agree. But I have a slightly unusual view about its strengths and weaknesses and I’m looking to use this to find a buying opportunity.

A lot of investors see organic growth as preferable to acquisitions and I understand why. Buying other businesses can be risky if things don’t go according to plan.

Despite this, I don’t think organic growth is automatically better. I much prefer to see the company taking advantage of the best opportunities available, whatever they might be. 

As long as returns on total invested capital remain high, I don’t really mind where the growth comes from. And this might be what creates an opportunity for me in the future.

Staying disciplined

Halma shares have historically come under pressure when organic growth has faltered. But I think the market as a whole has a tendency to overreact when this happens.

The latest report is very strong from this perspective and the stock is up as a result. So I’m minded to be patient and stay disciplined for the time being.

But I might not have long to wait. If the tariff uncertainty that’s been in the news since April weighs on Halma’s next report, I could be in business in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I bought 3,048 shares in this FTSE 250 high-yielder in 2023. Here’s how much dividend income I’ve had since…

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 investment manager was demoted from the FTSE 100 in 2023 and I bought it for two key…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers whether Diageo shares might be worth considering as they remain strugglers in the elite FTSE 100 index.

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s new high, what’s the next big opportunity on the UK stock market?

| Mark Hartley

Housebuilders look set to benefit from a stock market rebound as the FTSE hits new levels. Our writer identifies two…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

Looking to build passive income via an ISA? These three FTSE 100 dividend stocks could help as they offer solid…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As the Rolls-Royce share price hits a new high, 3 FTSE 100 stocks are flying higher

| Mark Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price isn't the only thing taking flight this week. Our writer identifies three other soaring stocks that…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is AstraZeneca’s share price impossible for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen a lot from its September high, but this could mean a tremendous opportunity for me…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in this heavily discounted FTSE 250 stock 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Greencoat UK Wind's a FTSE 250 stock I used to own. I sold it when purchasing our home, but I’m…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

4 international stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

On the hunt for inspiration for stocks to consider buying outside of Britain, to diversify your portfolio? Here's what a…

Read more »