Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Blue Whale Growth fund just snapped up this high-quality S&P 500 stock

The Blue Whale Growth fund just snapped up this high-quality S&P 500 stock

One of the UK’s best-performing fund managers just bought a new growth stock for his portfolio and Edward Sheldon thinks it’s a great move.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stephen Yiu’s Blue Whale Growth fund is an investment product I keep a close eye on. Thanks to its strong performance in recent years (it was up 28.2% last year), it has become a relatively large position in my portfolio. Recently, the fund has taken a position in a high-quality S&P 500 growth stock I’m a fan of. Here’s a look at the trade in more detail.

A ‘long runway’ for profit growth

The stock I’m referring to is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). It’s a global leader in rideshare and food delivery.

I don’t know exactly when Yiu and his team started buying the stock or the price they paid. They may have started buying at much lower prices in April when the stock market was under pressure.

One thing we do know, however, is that the stock is now a decent-sized position in the fund. At the end of May, it was a top-10 holding (note that the fund only held 28 stocks).

It’s worth pointing out that Yiu has elaborated on his bull case for the stock on the fund’s website. Here, he explains that Uber is now benefitting from “scale, pricing discipline, and powerful network effects that create a near-impenetrable moat.”

The result is a cash-generative business with “meaningful margin tailwinds and a long runway for profitability growth.” He goes on to say that both rideshare and food delivery remain “early in their global adoption curves” and that in the long run, Uber is ideally placed to be an “essential player” in the robotaxi revolution thanks to partnerships with autonomous vehicle companies.

Uber is uniquely positioned to be the single infrastructure layer connecting robotaxis to riders, no matter who owns the car.
Blue Whale Growth fund

A smart buy?

I really like this trade from Yiu. I couldn’t agree more with his investment thesis.

In recent years, Uber has transformed itself from an unprofitable business into a company generating huge profits and cash flows. It has been generating so much cash that last year it announced a whopping $7bn share buyback.

Meanwhile, the long-term growth story here looks really exciting. This is a company that’s continually expanding into new markets and offering new products (it recently launched fixed-route shuttles in major US cities). And it looks well placed to capitalise on the robotaxi revolution. With over 150m users worldwide, it can be the platform that self-driving car companies use to connect with users.

At today’s share price of $85, Uber trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29, falling to 24 using next year’s earnings forecast. Given that revenues are growing at around 15% per year, these multiples are not particularly high, in my view.

Of course, if growth slows down, or profits take a hit due to regulatory issues, the stock could be volatile. In the past, it has often swung around at times (it has been on a wild ride this year).

Taking a long-term view, however, I think this stock has bags of potential. If one is looking for growth stocks to hold for the long run, I reckon Uber is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Uber Technologies and the Blue Whale Growth fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s beaten the S&P 500 over the past 5 years (and so have 23 others)

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a lesser-known FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stock that’s outperformed the US stock market since June…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

UK shares: 2 opportunities and 2 traps to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's been hunting for bargain UK shares to buy amid unpredictable markets. Here's what's helping him assess opportunities.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 stocks are rising — here are 2 that could benefit from the recovery

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 250 stocks are gaining momentum. Here's why OSB Group and Currys could offer long-term value and income as the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I believe could outperform over the next decade!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for long-term returns? Royston Wild chooses two that he thinks could…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

The bond market: a great opportunity to lock in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Many will be aware that bond yields are currently high, but what's the easiest way to get exposure? Dr Fox…

Read more »

Warhammer World gathering
Investing Articles

Are UK growth stocks finally back in fashion? Here are 2 to watch

| Mark Hartley

With interest rates peaking and investor sentiment shifting, it could be time to revisit growth shares and consider their potential…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares hit record highs at a £77bn valuation — is it too late to buy?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have reached unprecedented levels. But is there still value for new investors in the FTSE 100 engineering giant?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

In case there’s a sudden stock market crash, here’s what I’m doing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is spending time getting ready for the next stock market crash, rather than trying to predict when it's…

Read more »