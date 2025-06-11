2 unusual picks creating wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

Growth stocks come in all shapes and sizes. Here are two very different ones that have boosted my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio this year.

While this year has been volatile, it has so far also been a good one for my SIPP and Stocks and Shares ISA. Various stocks have been doing really well, offsetting the inevitable handful of laggards, including Moderna (-33%) and The Trade Desk (-38%).

Here are two slightly unusual stocks in my ISA that are up by double digits in 2025.

eVTOL pioneer

First up is Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), which has risen by just over 16% (more than both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100).

This company is unconventional because it’s attempting to commercialise a brand new industry, namely eVTOLs or electric flying taxis. It has over $1bn on the balance sheet, and is backed by Toyota, Uber, and Delta Air Lines.

Joby’s aircraft, which is getting closer to full regulatory approval, can carry one pilot and up to four passengers at speeds up to 200mph. The firm plans to launch its air taxis in Dubai in late 2025 or early 2026, then the US, Japan and elsewhere.

Of course, the idea of flying in comfort above busy roads for the price of an Uber Black trip, and potentially saving an hour or more of time, is an exciting one. And there have been three bits of news that have sent the Joby share price up 39% in the past month.

As part of a strategic manufacturing alliance, Joby closed the first $250m of a previously announced $500m investment from Toyota.

Next, it announced a deal with Saudi conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel to explore sales of its eVTOLs, potentially worth around $1bn.

Finally, President Trump signed an executive order earlier this month designed to accelerate the development of drones and eVTOL technology.

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said: “We don’t think investors are prepared for the scope of this revolution…We estimate 1 eVTOL aircraft can generate as much revenue as approximately 15 ride share vehicles.”

Under-the-radar tech firm

The second stock doing even better this year is Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD). It’s up 69%.

Beyond the name, what’s unusual about this direct-to-consumer cosmetics firm is that it uses AI and machine learning to personalise product recommendations. And it’s still growing strongly, despite weakness in the overall global beauty industry.

In Q1, revenue jumped 27% to $268m, powered by double-digit growth for both its brands (IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild). This strong performance allowed management to raise full-year guidance to $790m-$798m (up from $776m-$785m).

Another unusual aspect about Oddity is that it’s solidly profitable, which is rare for a fast-growing tech firm that only went public two years ago. In Q1, it achieved a net income of $38m and free cash flow of $87m, despite investing heavily in growth.

One risk here is limited brand diversification. If consumer preferences shift or a new rival brand gains traction, growth could slow sharply.

My current pick

For me, Joby stock is getting risky at just under $10, as it puts the pre-revenue firm’s market cap at $8bn. Any regulatory setbacks could delay the upcoming launch, quickly souring investor sentiment.

At $4bn, Oddity’s market cap is half that of Joby’s. Yet the AI-powered beauty firm is set to generate nearly $1bn in revenue by next year, putting the forward-looking price-to-earnings at around 30.

I think Oddity’s most worth considering of the two.