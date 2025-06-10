Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This court case could hammer the Lloyds share price!

This court case could hammer the Lloyds share price!

Many years ago, my actions cost British banks and other lenders almost £54bn in compensation. Now another financial scandal could collapse banks’ profits.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Frustrated woman worried about problem sitting on sofa with laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Around 23 years ago, I embarked on a course of action that hurt the UK’s biggest lenders. My actions from 2003 onwards led to companies paying £53.5bn in compensation to British borrowers. Here’s my story, together with a warning for owners of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares and other financial stocks.

‘The world’s biggest whistle-blower’

From 1991 to 2002, I worked for various providers of payment protection insurance (PPI). PPI is sold to borrowers alongside credit and store cards, mortgages, motor finance, personal loans, and other financial contracts. It pays out if/when policyholders are unable to work due to accidents, sickness, or unemployment (or on death).

As an industry insider for 11 years, I knew that these policies were massively overpriced, poorly designed, usually mis-sold, and difficult to claim against. I also knew that PPI providers made maybe £5bn a year from selling them. Hence, in 2003, I went on the warpath.

Beginning with a (long gone) Fool article in March 2003, “The Perils Of Payment Protection Insurance”, I revealed the nastiest tricks of the PPI trade. I kept up this consumer crusade for over a decade. Eventually, regulators and other authorities took notice and then action. This Fool article from December 2008 records my journey.

My offensive against PPI led to me being labelled as ‘the world’s biggest whistle-blower’. However, this campaign would never have succeeded without the immense support provided to ripped-off PPI buyers by my famous friend Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert.com. Martin’s efforts directly generated millions of successful refunds, so he deserves the lion’s share of the credit.

The next big mis-selling scandal?

Now there’s a new worry for shareholders in Lloyds and other major lenders. Another mis-selling affair is working its way through the courts, this time concerning motor-finance agreements.

Before 2021, motor finance providers allowed car dealers to add hidden ‘discretionary commission arrangements’ (DCAs) — paid for by higher interest rates — to financing. The practice was banned in 2021. In October 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that such hidden commissions were unlawful without full disclosure and informed consent.

Test cases are now before our Supreme Court, with a final ruling expected this summer. Meanwhile, Lloyds — which owns the UK’s biggest car-finance provider (Black Horse) — suspended dealer commissions for new motor finance. Also, HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority have both weighed into this dispute, worried about potential damage to British banks.

If the Supreme Court rules in favour of borrowers, the total compensation bill might reach £44bn. In other words, it may be a body blow on par with the PPI scandal. That damaged bank shares, but it’s unclear by how much, as the great financial crisis of 2007-09 caused so much destruction of its own.

My family portfolio has owned Lloyds shares since mid-2022. Currently, they trade at 76.92p, which is close to its five-year high and values this FTSE 100 firm at £46bn. Trading on 12.4 times earnings and offering a dividend yield of 4.1% a year, they don’t look expensive to me.

That said, if the Supreme Court judgment comes down in favour of borrowers, then Lloyds might have to pay billions more in claims. I suspect this would smash its share price, at least for a while. At any rate, I will be closely watching this space!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This family-run FTSE 250 company has returned 4,632% in 20 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is fascinated by a FTSE 250 stock with its roots in the Victorian era and eyes set firmly…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £17,000 invested 1 year ago in this FTSE 100 passive income gem is worth now…

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 savings and retirement giant pays one of the highest yields in the index, which can generate…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in these FTSE 100 shares could bring in a second income of…

| Mark Hartley

For investors aiming to build a second income from the stock market, there are many opportunities on the UK’s blue-chip…

Read more »

Woman painting a Warhammer model
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s 12.5% of my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Games Workshop's a big part of Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA. But he has a plan to diversify his…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend heroes to consider right now!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 dividend giants could be a great way to consider targeting a long-term passive income, reckons Royston Wild.

Read more »

Man Using Laptop
Investing Articles

This stunning FTSE 100 share’s delivered index-smashing returns! Can it keep going?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has provided a yearly return above 40% since 2015. Here's why it's one of the index's…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Tesco shares continue to outperform?

| Andrew Mackie

With Tesco shares comfortably outperforming the broader FTSE 100 index, what should investors be looking out for from its latest…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market can be quite efficient at times. And Dr James Fox says that UK banks are now broadly…

Read more »