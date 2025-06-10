Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income could a £20k ISA generate over 10 years?

How much passive income could a £20k ISA generate over 10 years?

UK investors putting 20 grand into a Stocks and Shares ISA could end up bagging an attractive second income over the coming years.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In today’s age of high prices and economic uncertainty, it can be reassuring to have a passive income stream to fall back on. And for some ISA investors who have been at it for years, it will probably be more than a trickling stream. It could be a tax-free torrent!

However, with the yearly Stocks and Shares ISA allowance at £20,000, it’s clearly going to take time for new investors to build up a significant amount of passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Yields

The FTSE 100 as a whole currently has a 3.4% dividend yield. This means that £20k invested in it via an index tracker would pay about £680 per year. That’s not bad, but neither is it likely to get the heart racing.

Of course, this is just the index-level yield. Many stocks pay above this, some significantly so.

Below, we can see the five highest-yielding FTSE 100 shares right now.

Annual yield
Legal & General 8.3%
Phoenix 8.3%
Taylor Wimpey8.1%
M&G8%
WPP7.2%

If someone spreads £20k equally among these stocks, the yield would be around 8%. That’s more than double the index’s yield.

In terms of income, this five-stock ISA portfolio offers more like £1,600 per year rather than £680. Clearly, this is a much more attractive annual return.

Being picky

However, it’s not wise to just blindly snap up the highest-yielding dividend stocks about. Each firm needs to be considered individually, with risks and business prospects assessed. After all, dividends are never ultimately assured.

For example, advertising agency WPP (LSE: WPP) is facing challenges. The share price is down 34% in 2025, which is why the yield is so high, while the current CEO is retiring at the end of the year. We don’t know who will be taking over.

Whoever it is will have a job on their hands, as WPP has reported sluggish growth for years. Meanwhile, generative AI tools can increasingly create ad copy, designs, and even video content automatically. This may lead to a reduced need for large creative teams and agencies like WPP. 

By the end of next year, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta intends to create an AI one-stop-shop that helps brands create and launch ads on its platforms. In other words, the firm is moving toward a model where advertisers hand over a product image and budget, and Meta’s AI will do the rest.

Needless to say, the potential for more advertisers to use AI tools in-house has investors increasingly worried about WPP’s competitive position. So, while the firm still generates significant revenue (£14.7bn last year) and plenty of cash, I worry about future dividend growth.

Taking the long view

Let’s assume then that an investor opts for a couple of stocks with lower yields, and that their ISA yields 6.5% instead of 8%. In this scenario, the portfolio would still throw off roughly £13,000 over the next 10 years.

In an ideal world, the companies would also hike their annual payouts, creating a rising passive income stream. If they collectively did so by 5% on average, the passive income generated would be about £16,350.

If this person were to invest a further £10,000 per year, with the same yield and dividend hikes, the cumulative passive income would be just under £50,000.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares hit record highs at a £77bn valuation — is it too late to buy?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have reached unprecedented levels. But is there still value for new investors in the FTSE 100 engineering giant?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

In case there’s a sudden stock market crash, here’s what I’m doing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is spending time getting ready for the next stock market crash, rather than trying to predict when it's…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares now a brilliant bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

With a recent upward move in the price of Taylor Wimpey shares, Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of a more…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Dividend Shares

This dividend stock yields 14.15% and is potentially 52% undervalued

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 could offer him a good option to include…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks heading for the S&P 500, according to ChatGPT

| Ben McPoland

Our writer wants to find a hidden gem that could one day join the S&P 500, helping boost his Stocks…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s on fire – here’s how I’m trying not to get burnt!

| Christopher Ruane

With the FTSE 100 close to all-time highs, our writer is alert to possible dangers in the air -- but…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Prediction: in a year, £10,000 invested in Marks and Spencer shares could grow to…

| Alan Oscroft

Marks and Spencer shares have given investors a cracking run, but the outlook makes me think it might be nowhere…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Excellent SMR news for Rolls-Royce shareholders today!

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) shares hit a record high in the FTSE 100 on Tuesday. Ben McPoland takes a closer look at…

Read more »