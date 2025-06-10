Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend heroes to consider right now!

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend heroes to consider right now!

These FTSE 100 dividend giants could be a great way to consider targeting a long-term passive income, reckons Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Years of underperformance mean that the FTSE 100 index is jam packed with top value shares. Today investors have a huge choice of stocks dealing on low earnings multiples and carrying sky-high dividend yields.

Some of these shares are classic investor traps. But many of them are bona-fide bargains. Here are two such value stars I think deserve a close look today.

M&G

Thanks to its 9.4% forward dividend yield, M&G (LSE:MNG) is currently the highest-yielding Footsie share. It also trades on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.2 times for this year, making it (in my opinion) one of the UK’s most attractively priced blue chips.

The financial services market is huge, and looks set for further substantial expansion as elderly populations rapidly grow. With interest rates falling again, asset managers like this could also scoop up extra business as people switch out of savings accounts to find better returns.

M&G’s in great shape to capitalise on this landscape, with its substantial brand power and improving exposure to fast-growing segments (like pension risk transfers). Accordingly, the company expects underlying operating profit to grow at at annualised rate of 5% and above through to 2027.

In a further encouraging sign, M&G has in recent days signed a major partnership with Japan’s Dai-ichi Life to boost European and Asian sales. The company expects the deal “to deliver at least $6bn of new business flows” during the next five years alone.

A sharp consumer spending downturn could derail these profit targets. Yet I wouldn’t expect it to derail the FTSE firm’s dividends given its cash-rich balance sheet. The Solvency II capital ratio here was 223% as of December.

HSBC

With a forward yield of 5.7%, HSBC (LSE:HSBA) is currently the highest-yielding bank on the FTSE 100. It’s also one of the blue-chip index’s cheapest based on expected profits.

At 8.8 times, the company’s P/E ratio for this year is lower than that of both NatWest and Lloyds. Given its superior long-term earnings prospects, the stock is even more attractive at current prices.

A strong presence in high-growth Asian markets has been problematic for HSBC more recently. With large exposure to China, it’s been impacted by the economic cooldown there and severe weakness in the country’s property sector.

Yet while fresh US-China tariffs could prolong these issues, the long-term outlook for HSBC’s markets remains hugely compelling in my opinion. Despite rapid growth this century, banking product penetration in Asia remains low. So emerging markets banks like this have significant scope for further revenues expansion as local populations boom and wealth levels steadily grow.

In the meantime, a strong balance sheet should help it continue paying large dividends while current market conditions remain tough. Its CET1 capital ratio was a robust 14.7% as of March, above a target range of 14%-14.5%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This family-run FTSE 250 company has returned 4,632% in 20 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is fascinated by a FTSE 250 stock with its roots in the Victorian era and eyes set firmly…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £17,000 invested 1 year ago in this FTSE 100 passive income gem is worth now…

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 savings and retirement giant pays one of the highest yields in the index, which can generate…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in these FTSE 100 shares could bring in a second income of…

| Mark Hartley

For investors aiming to build a second income from the stock market, there are many opportunities on the UK’s blue-chip…

Read more »

Woman painting a Warhammer model
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s 12.5% of my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Games Workshop's a big part of Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA. But he has a plan to diversify his…

Read more »

Frustrated woman worried about problem sitting on sofa with laptop
Investing Articles

This court case could hammer the Lloyds share price!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Many years ago, my actions cost British banks and other lenders almost £54bn in compensation. Now another financial scandal could…

Read more »

Man Using Laptop
Investing Articles

This stunning FTSE 100 share’s delivered index-smashing returns! Can it keep going?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has provided a yearly return above 40% since 2015. Here's why it's one of the index's…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Tesco shares continue to outperform?

| Andrew Mackie

With Tesco shares comfortably outperforming the broader FTSE 100 index, what should investors be looking out for from its latest…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market can be quite efficient at times. And Dr James Fox says that UK banks are now broadly…

Read more »