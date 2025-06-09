Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock is up 66% in a day! Why didn’t I buy it when I had the chance?!

This FTSE 250 stock is up 66% in a day! Why didn’t I buy it when I had the chance?!

Stephen Wright looked at shares in FTSE 250 equipment manufacturer Spectris a few months ago. It now looks like he missed a huge opportunity.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in Spectris (LSE:SXS) are up 66% today (9 June) as the FTSE 250 company has received a £4.4bn takeover offer from private equity firm Advent International. 

The share price had been falling for some time and it caught my attention a little while ago. So the question I’m now asking myself is why I didn’t buy it before?

Precision instruments

Spectris is a manufacturer of high-tech instruments. There are a few businesses of this type listed on the UK stock market, including Renishaw (which I don’t own) and Judges Scientific (which I do). 

Recently, the precision manufacturing industry has had a problem. A lot of it happens in China and a combination of trade uncertainty and a weak Chinese economy has created demand uncertainty.

In terms of Spectris specifically, the company has an outstanding history of growing its dividend over time. But its free cash flows in 2024 came in at just over half the amount it returns to shareholders.

Obviously, a firm can’t pay out more in dividends than it generates in cash. So unless the situation improves, investors should be very cautious around the likely future returns.

In its financial statements, Spectris reports that it generates around 18% of its overall revenues from China. But it doesn’t provide a geographical breakdown of operating profits (only by division). 

That’s why I didn’t get around to investing in the stock before – I didn’t think I could accurately evaluate the risk of a (likely) recession in China. But that now looks like quite a bad move. 

Takeover

Unsurprisingly, the Spectris share price has jumped significantly on the news. But investors might still think it’s not too late to consider buying the stock ahead of a possible takeover.

The company currently has a market value of around £3.3bn, which is 33% short of the £4.4bn that’s being quoted as the potential takeover price. And that might look like an arbitrage opportunity. 

There is, however, a catch – the £4.4bn figure is an enterprise value that includes the FTSE 250 company’s debt. In terms of what shareholders might receive, the offer is closer to £3.7bn.

In other words, the stock is trading about 10% below the value of the acquisition bid. That’s much less of an opportunity – and there are still risks involved that investors need to be wary of.

On top of this, there’s also a risk that the deal might not go through. Spectris might not accept the offer, or it could fall through further along the line. 

In that situation, the share price might well fall back to where it was before today’s sudden jump. And that’s something else investors should be prepared for.

Final Foolish thought

I’ve avoided investing in Spectris recently, because I didn’t have a clear enough long-term thesis for the business. Specifically, I wasn’t able to assess the risk of a potential recession in China accurately. 

I could have had a quick win on my investment, but I don’t think I have anything to regret with my decision. A takeover bid isn’t something I could have foreseen.

In general, I view my investment decisions as mistakes when I miss something I ought to have seen. But I don’t think that was the case with Spectris, so I’m looking to other long-term opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Judges Scientific Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Judges Scientific Plc, Renishaw Plc, and Spectris Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares worth investors considering around a 10-year price high?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares have risen 43% over the year, driven mainly by an ongoing programme of aggressive share buybacks. So are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Where will Taylor Wimpey shares go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say!

| Charlie Carman

Are Taylor Wimpey shares poised for explosive growth, or should investors limit their expectations? Experts take different views.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 proven ways to build ISA wealth in the stock market 

| Ben McPoland

Somewhat counterintuitively, there are multiple ways to generate long-term returns in the stock market. Here are three of the most…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up 92% yet still looks dirt cheap! Time to consider buying!

| Harvey Jones

When Donald Trump's tariffs knocked the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price off course, Harvey Jones hopped on board.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could someone earn by investing £5.19 per day?

| Stephen Wright

Over the course of a career lasting 40 or 50 years, £5.19 per day could turn into something generating more…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »