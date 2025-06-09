Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 5 UK shares could supercharge investors’ pension savings by 21.7% in just 1 year

These 5 UK shares could supercharge investors’ pension savings by 21.7% in just 1 year

These 5 FTSE 100 stocks have some of the highest projected share price gains for the next 12 months that investors could use to try and grow a pension pot.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in a chunky long-term pension can be a terrific way to ensure a higher standard of living during retirement. However, there’s no denying that the stock market can be a volatile place. And not every investment works out, potentially leaving investors with less money than what they started with.

Picking the right stocks is a constant challenge during an investment journey. And to avoid making mistakes, many rely on the opinions of professional analysts and their forecasts.

Right now, it seems the professionals have five UK shares in their crosshairs as some of the best deals in the FTSE 100. Not only do these businesses have the advantage of size on their side, but if the projections are correct, snapping up these stocks could help grow a pension pot by 21.7% over the next 12 months.

Investigating forecasts

The five FTSE 100 stocks in question are JD Sports Fashion, Flutter Entertainment, Unilever, Shell, and AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN). That’s a fairly diverse basket of companies covering multiple sectors including fashion, consumer goods, gaming, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Right now, each stock has multiple Buy or Outperform ratings from institutional investors. And when looking at the share price forecasts for the next 12 months, investing equal amounts into each business could deliver a 21.7% return by this time next year, not including any extra gains from dividends.

Considering the FTSE 100 has historically only generated a total annualised gain of around 8%, that’s definitely an attractive prospect. However, it’s important to remember that forecasts are notoriously inaccurate and are not set in stone. Therefore, even with attractive prospects, investors still need to spend time executing some careful due diligence.

To demonstrate, let’s take a close look at the biggest anticipated winner from this collection – AstraZeneca.

A new leader in cancer treatment

While AstraZeneca’s drug pipeline tackles a wide range of diseases, the group’s main focus lies squarely on oncology. At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology conference, the company showcased results from three of its critical ongoing studies, each delivering promising results.

This continues the group’s winning streak of pharmaceutical developments in recent years that’s helped send revenue and profits flying. And with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 16, it seems analysts believe the stock is undervalued compared to its potential.

However, even a pharma giant like AstraZeneca isn’t risk-free. The company’s currently under investigation by Chinese authorities regarding alleged insurance fraud and illegal drug imports. At the same time, several older blockbuster drugs are approaching the critical patent expiration date that could see cash flows disrupted if newer products aren’t able to fill the void.

Whether these risks are worth the potential reward depends on an individual investor’s risk tolerance. Given AstraZeneca’s recent knack for defying expectations, the company certainly seems to be worth a closer look, in my opinion.

As for the other businesses on this list, discovering what the potential threats are, as well as potential returns, is paramount for avoiding investing mistakes in growing a pension pot.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How much passive income could someone earn by investing £5.19 per day?

| Stephen Wright

Over the course of a career lasting 40 or 50 years, £5.19 per day could turn into something generating more…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have endured a fairly turbulent three months, but so has the rest of the market. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

What next for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price might be down over the past week, but it's surely a big mistake to think it's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 33% and with a 7.2% yield, this is 2025’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this FTSE 100 ad firm have fallen from £19 in 2017 to just £5.48 today. But there's now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Analysts are predicting big things for this UK growth stock

| James Beard

With the holiday season approaching, our writer takes a look at a UK growth stock that’s operating in a market…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Why did this superstar UK income share jump 15% in the past month?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income share is a dividend superstar, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium. Why wasn't Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This dividend share trades at a 10-year low but yields 7%! Unmissable bargain or deadly trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running the rule over a FTSE 100 dividend share that's suddenly offering a terrific rate of income…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock ISA portfolio to consider for passive income and growth!

| Charlie Carman

Passive income and share price growth are important in investing, but it's not necessarily a binary choice. This five-stock portfolio…

Read more »