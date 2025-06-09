Member Login
Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

  • While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates.
  • Core ecommerce functions such as payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using Shopify as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie.
  • For small business customers possibly lacking IT expertise, it’s perhaps unlikely that they’d switch e-commerce platforms. For enterprise accounts, they’re likely drawn to competitive pricing (despite price increases), quick implementation and ease of use.
  • In its first quarter, sales growth was 27% taking sales to $2.9bn. Sales growth was driven by growth in the merchant base, same-store sales of existing merchants and international expansion.
  • In our view, the company remains well positioned to continue growing, including continued merchant growth, greater Shopify Payments penetration, impressive international sales, and larger retailers joining the platform. As the company scales we believe the operating margin might tick up from the current 13.9%.
  • While tariffs might complicate cross border trade, the company is making handling tariffs easier for merchants after building tools for handling duties calculations, as well as filters to view products made in a particular country. While not immune from tariffs, the impact should be manageable, given cross-border trade makes up 15% of gross merchandise value.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Stones and Ian Pierce own shares in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify.

