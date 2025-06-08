Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Trump-Musk spat could have implications for the Scottish Mortgage share price

The Trump-Musk spat could have implications for the Scottish Mortgage share price

With the bromance seemingly over, our writer considers how the President Trump/Elon Musk fallout could affect the Scottish Mortgage share price.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since its post-‘Liberation Day’ low, the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) share price has recovered 22%. And although it has never quite captured the highs of late 2021, compared to June 2020, it’s up 33%.

A very public row

But the trust has stakes in two of Elon Musk’s companies — Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) — that could be affected by Thursday’s (5 June) social media spat between the ‘first buddy’ and President Trump.

As the two were publicly trading messages, Tesla’s stock tanked 14%. Although the fallout didn’t help, I’m sure some of this could have been due to the earlier news that the electric car maker’s UK sales were 36% lower in May compared to a year earlier.

Okay, the British market accounts for a small proportion of cars sold. But this trend mirrors a similar pattern in other parts of the world. Ironically, it’s Musk’s close relationship with the US president that’s sometimes blamed.

At 31 March, Scottish Mortgage’s stake in Tesla accounted for 0.8% of the trust’s assets. All other things being equal, a 14% fall in the EV maker’s stock market valuation would reduce the trust’s share price by only 0.11%.

On the other hand…

More significantly, it has a 7.8% exposure to SpaceX, worth £1.07bn. It’s the biggest holding in the trust’s portfolio.

And Trump’s threatened to remove government subsidies and contracts from all of Musk’s businesses. Since 2008, the space exploration group has received more than $20bn from NASA and the Department of Defense.

But Musk didn’t seem too bothered. He posted on X: “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately”.

Of course, this could all blow over soon. All brothers — that’s how one US interviewer recently described their relationship — fall out from time to time. But given the ferocity of the exchanges, it’s hard to see how.

Nothing to see here

However, despite Scottish Mortgage’s exposure to SpaceX, shareholders don’t appear concerned. On the day after the public row, its share price was largely unaffected.

But that’s one of the advantages of an investment trust. Risk is spread across several businesses, often in different countries and industries. Indeed, Scottish Mortgage has holdings in 95 companies operating in five continents. It seeks only to invest in the world’s “exceptional” growth companies.

Currently, the shares trade at a 10% discount to its net asset value (NAV). This implies the trust’s undervalued. But it has a large exposure (26.2% of assets) to unquoted companies — including SpaceX — which can be hard to value.

If the space group’s shares were publicly traded, I’m sure they would have plunged on Thursday. But in the absence of an active market of buyers and sellers, it’s difficult to accurately measure their value from one day to the next. Having said that, if SpaceX went out of business tomorrow, over £1bn would be wiped off the trust’s asset value.

But ignoring Musk’s businesses, the trust’s impressive track record is one reason for long-term growth investors to consider taking a stake. In the 10 years to 30 April, its share price has increased 260% and its NAV has soared by 318%. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-World Index. Over the same period, this increased by 177%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 1 year, the Tesco share price could turn £1,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Here's how much money investors could make over the next 12 months if the analyst forecasts are right about the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 38%, is this one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value shares?

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares look cheap despite their recent price jump. Should investors seeking FTSE 100 value shares pile in?

Read more »