Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

How much passive income will I need to retire comfortably?

Latest data shows single retirees need a £44k passive income to live a comfortable lifestyle. Here’s how I plan to achieve it.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After spending a lifetime at work, we all hope to enjoy the kick back and enjoy the fruits of our labours. But exactly how much passive income will we need to live comfortably? This can vary substantially from person to person.

What is clear, however, is that the amount required for a good standard of living in retirement is rising steadily over time. It means that making the right financial decisions when planning for later life is becoming increasingly important.

The good news is that investors today have more opportunities than ever before to hit their retirement goals. Here’s how I’m confident of achieving a luxurious retirement.

The target

As I mentioned, the exact amount a person needs in later life will vary, depending on factors like their retirement goals, where they live, and their relationship status.

Yet it’s worth considering what the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) says the average person needs for a comfortable retirement to get a rough ball park estimate.

Source: PLSA

Its latest research shows that the average one-person household requires a £43,900 yearly income for a comfortable lifestyle. This level of income would provide for essentials and extras like a a healthy budget for food and clothes, a replacement car every three years, and a two-week holiday in the Med and frequent trips away each year.

The figure for a two-person household is £60,600.

A £38k+ income

There are many paths individuals can take to hit that goal. They can invest in property, develop a side hustle, or put money in dividend- and capital gains-generating shares, for instance.

I’ve personally chosen to prioritise investing in global stocks to make a retirement income, with some money also put aside in cash accounts to manage risk. With an 80-20 split across these lines, I’m targeting an average annual return of at least 9% on my share investments and 4% on my cash over the period.

Let me show you how this works. With a monthly investment of £400 in shares and cash, I could — if everything goes to plan — have a £641,362 nest egg to retire on.

If I then invested this in 6%-yielding dividend shares, I’d have an annual passive income of £38,482. Added to the State Pension (currently at £11,975), I could easily achieve what I’ll need to retire in comfort.

Taking the US route

Of course, investing in shares is riskier than putting all my money in a simple savings account. However, funds and trusts like the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:CSPX) can substantially reduce my risk while still letting me target the strong long-term returns the US stock market can provide.

Remember, though, that performance could be bumpy during broader share market downturns.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has holdings in all the businesses listed on the S&P 500 index. As well as providing me with excellent diversification by sector and region, it gives me exposure to world-class companies with market-leading positions and strong balance sheets (like Nvidia and Apple).

Since 2015, this iShares fund has provided an average annual return of 12.5%. If this continues, a regular investment here could put me well on course for a healthy passive income in retirement. It’s why I already hold it in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

5 reasons to consider Amazon for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Although Amazon stock has made huge returns over the past two decades, I reckon there's a strong case that it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10k in cash savings earning peanuts? Considering these dividend stocks could mean a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings account interest rates may be falling but it’s still possible to generate plenty of passive income today, says Edward…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 shares to consider buying before they bounce back

| Alan Oscroft

These FTSE 250 stocks have just taken hits from results that didn't meet expectations. I think the market might have…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As the ‘Magnificent 7’ stall, here’s the next wave of high-growth Nasdaq tech stocks delivering big gains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A new wave of fast-growing Nasdaq tech stocks is emerging. And long-term investors in these innovative companies are being rewarded.

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 1 year, the Tesco share price could turn £1,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Here's how much money investors could make over the next 12 months if the analyst forecasts are right about the…

Read more »