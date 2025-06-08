Member Login
£10k to invest? A UK share, investment trust and ETF to consider for an £870 second income this year

£10k to invest? A UK share, investment trust and ETF to consider for an £870 second income this year

The London stock market’s a great place to invest for a second income, in my opinion. Here are three top dividend stocks on my radar.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

Diversification’s critical when seeking a reliable second income over time. A broad portfolio can absorb individual dividend shocks better than one containing just a handful of stocks.

Spreading risk over a number of investments doesn’t mean settling for inferior returns either. Take the following shares, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), for example:

StockForward dividend yield
Target Healthcare REIT8.6%
iShares World Equity High Income ETF9%
Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX)8.5%

As you can see, the dividend yield on each of these stocks comfortably beats the FTSE 100 average (currently around 3.4%). It means a £10,000 investment spread equally across them could — if broker forecasts are accurate — provide an £870 passive income over the next year alone.

What’s more, a portfolio containing just these three stocks would provide (in my view) exceptional diversification. In total, these investments deliver exposure to 346 different companies spanning multiple sectors and global regions.

Here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration today.

The investment trust

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Target Healthcare’s set up to deliver a steady stream of dividends to shareholders. These entities must pay at least 90% of annual earnings out this way in exchange for juicy tax breaks.

By focusing on the care home sector — it owns 94 in total — this trust has exceptional long-term potential as the UK’s elderly population booms. It also benefits from the sector’s highly stable nature, while inflation-linked leases boost earnings visibility still further.

Be mindful though, that labour shortages in the nursing industry could dent future returns.

The ETF

The iShares World Equity High Income ETF is focused primarily on high-yield and dividend growth stocks. In total, it holds 344 different businesses around the globe, from tech giants Nvidia and Microsoft to insurers like Axa, telecoms such as Deutsche Telekom and banks such as JPMorgan.

However, it also earns income from safe havens like cash and US Treasuries, which provides strength during economic downturns.

The fund’s focused primarily on US shares. In total, these account for 67.8% of total holdings. I don’t think this is overly excessive, but bear in mind that this could impact the fund’s growth potential if sentiment towards US assets more broadly cools.

The share

Phoenix Group, like Legal & General and M&G, is a highly cash-generative financial services provider. And so like those other businesses, it offers one of the three highest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today.

In fact, Phoenix has a sound track record of beating its cash generation forecasts and providing subsequent meaty windfalls to shareholders. During 2024, total cash generation was expected at £1.4bn-£1.5bn. In the end it came in at a whopping £1.8bn!

Like Target Healthcare, I believe it’s well-placed to capitalise on Britain’s growing older population. I’m optimistic demand for its savings and retirement products will grow steadily.

On the downside, this year’s predicted dividend is covered just 1.1 times by expected earnings. However, a Solvency II ratio of 172% could give it scope to meet analysts’ dividend forecasts, even if this year’s profits disappoint.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Target Healthcare REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

