Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing in a SIPP? These are the 5 most popular active funds

Investing in a SIPP? These are the 5 most popular active funds

SIPP investors are putting money behind these five actively-managed investment funds, but their returns haven’t been great. Is there a better option?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a large nest egg with a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can be quite a daunting task. Picking individual stocks requires a more hands-on approach and risk-taking that not every investor is comfortable with. Instead, most retirement investors seeking to beat the market tend to rely on actively managed investment funds.

There’s a lot to like about taking this approach to investing. All the hassle of picking stocks and portfolio management is handed off to a professional. And thanks to insights from Hargreaves Lansdown, we know which funds have proven to be the most popular among British SIPP investors.

Which funds are investors buying?

The top five most popular actively managed funds bought by SIPP investors are:

  • HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous
  • Royal London Short-Term Money Market
  • Baillie Gifford American Fund B
  • Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Market
  • Fidelity Cash Fund W

Despite their popularity, these active funds haven’t been stellar performers of late. In the last 12 months, all five have generated a positive return. Yet the best performance hasn’t been all that groundbreaking. The average return across all five is just 8.3% before management fees.

Baillie Gifford American is the standout performer, achieving an impressive 21% gain since June last year. But when zooming out the last five years, investors have only reaped a 6.2% total return. By comparison, the FTSE 100 over the same period is up by 35%. And index tracker funds charge significantly lower fees.

Avoiding fees altogether

Actively managed funds are often criticised for their lack of consistent market-beating returns once managers take their fee. And index funds, on average, tend to outperform active funds. But sadly, these also have the downside of closing the door to any possibility of market-beating returns. This is why prudent stock picking, in my opinion, continues to be the best option for long-term DIY investors.

Take a look at one of the FTSE 100’s largest companies – RELX (LSE:REL). This is a mature data analytics provider to critical sectors and departments such as science, law, business, healthcare, and risk management, among others.

Revenue and earnings growth may not be very explosive. However, the firm’s ability to consistently generate free cash flow from its subscription revenue model, paired with the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI), has enabled the business to outperform. And this has translated into a near-110% return since June 2020 before even accounting for dividends – more than three times a passive index fund.

Of course, not all UK stocks have performed as strongly during this period. And even a seemingly high-quality company like RELX has its weak spots.

Free AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini already offer competing research analysis solutions. And if RELX’s own AI tools can’t stay ahead of the innovation curve, it may struggle to maintain its pricing power in the long run. There’s also a risk of national budget sensitivity to consider. Many of RELX’s customers are universities and research groups reliant on government grants and funding. So any cuts to public spending can potentially throw a spanner into the firm’s growth plans.

Despite these risks, RELX’s outlook still looks promising, in my opinion. Therefore, investors may want to consider taking a closer look at this business as a potential long-term addition to their own SIPPs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

These three are very close to being penny shares. But what are their chances of pulling further away from that…

Read more »