Investing £5k of savings can generate a passive income of…

Want to generate a passive income? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money investors can begin earning overnight with £5,000 of starting capital.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying dividend shares is a rapid and simple way to start earning a passive income. As with every investment, there are risks involved. But such threats can be managed through prudent decision-making and portfolio diversification. And when done well, the subsequent income stream can be quite lucrative, especially in the long run.

So let’s say an investor has £5,000 of capital sitting in a savings account. How much passive income can this money generate overnight and over the long term?

Crunching the numbers

The amount generated depends on which dividend stocks an investor decides to buy. Most tend to stick with simple index tracker funds. And right now, the FTSE 100 index offers a respectable 3.4% yield. That means, overnight, a £5,000 could generate a passive income of £170 a year. Obviously, that’s not a groundbreaking sum, especially since many savings accounts offer similar returns right now at much lower levels of risk.

However, there’s also capital gains to take into consideration. And when combined with the dividend yield, the FTSE 100’s historically generated close to an 8% annualised return for investors. Let’s assume this trend continues over the next decade. What does this mean for an investor’s passive income if they decide to reinvest any dividends between now and 2035?

Without any additional capital, the original £5,000 will have grown to around £11,100. And if the yield’s still 3.4%, that means the passive income stream will reach £377.40.

That’s a notable improvement. But what if we can do even better?

Boosting income with stock picking

Instead of relying on an index fund, investors can take matters into their own hands and invest in individual stocks directly. And right now, there are plenty of FTSE 100 constituents offering significantly higher yields. Take Aviva (LSE:AV.) as an example to consider.

Today, the insurance giant already offers a more impressive payout with a 5.9% yield. So a £5,000 investment would instantly unlock an annual passive income of £295. But those who hopped on the bandwagon just five years ago are already earning considerably more.

Following the appointment of CEO Dame Amanda Blanc in 2020, the company has undergone a significant transformation. It divested its non-core business ventures, raising over £8bn while simultaneously streamlining operations.

Pairing this increase in efficiency with boosted activity within the annuity market, courtesy of higher interest rates, shareholders have been immensely rewarded. The Aviva share price has more than doubled, turning a £5,000 investment into £10,400. And at the same time, dividends were hiked by an average of 18% a year, turning an already substantial 5.3% yield at the time into a 12.2% payout. As such, a £5,000 initial investment in 2019 is now generating a passive income of £1,268.80.

Sadly, Aviva shares aren’t guaranteed to replicate this success between now and 2030. The company’s still attempting to digest its £3.7bn acquisition of Direct Line Group. And with the UK government flirting with new mandates to force pension funds to invest more in UK assets, compliance-related costs of evolving regulation could create new headaches that impede performance.

Nevertheless, Aviva serves as a good example of how stock picking opens the door to potentially superior returns in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

