The ECB rate cut could impact FTSE shares: what does it mean for UK investors?

Earlier this week, on 5 June 2025, the European Central Bank (ECB) implemented its eighth consecutive interest rate cut. With many British companies doing business in the EU, the move could have a notable impact on some FTSE shares.

The decision to reduce the deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2% is of particular importance. The move aims to stimulate the eurozone economy amid slowing inflation and persistent trade tensions.

Let’s have a look at how this development could carry significant implications for UK investors.

FTSE 100’s response to the ECB’s decision

Following the ECB’s announcement, the FTSE 100 briefly climbed 0.26% before retracing and eventually closing up 9.75 points, or 0.1%. This reaction reflects cautious optimism among investors, as lower eurozone interest rates could bolster European demand.

If the cuts lead to increased consumer spending and business investment within the region, then it would benefit UK exporters and multinational companies listed on the FTSE.

UK companies with substantial operations or sales in Europe, such as Unilever and Diageo, may see improved earnings prospects due to heightened demand. Moreover, a stronger euro could enhance the competitiveness of UK exports, further supporting revenue growth for these firms.

Sector-specific opportunities

There are several sectors that could stand to benefit from the cuts. Consumer goods companies like Reckitt Benckiser and British American Tobacco are likely to enjoy increased sales in the eurozone as consumer spending rises. Lower interest rates may stimulate borrowing and investment activities, potentially benefiting UK-based financial institutions with European exposure.

Even firms involved in manufacturing and industrial services might experience increased demand for their products as eurozone businesses invest in capital goods.

But one UK company I think is perfectly positioned to see a boost is 3i Group (LSE: III).

The private equity investor

3i Group is a leading investment company specialising in private equity and infrastructure, with a substantial focus on mid-market companies in Europe and North America. Its largest investment is a 57.9% stake in Action, a rapidly expanding Dutch discount retailer operating over 2,900 stores across multiple European countries.

If the rate cuts stimulate consumer spending as planned, budget retailers like Action should see a boost in profits. Plus, reduced borrowing costs can help drive further expansion and operational investments for other companies within 3i’s portfolio. The stock price is now up 360% over the past five years, having climbed a further 3% since the announcement.

However, 3i’s heavy reliance on Action adds a level of risk, as any underperformance from this one company could significantly affect overall returns. Valuation and liquidity risks are also worth noting. Since many of its investments are privately held and valued using internal models, they may not reflect real-world sale prices in tougher market conditions.

These are unusual risk factors that investors should be aware of.

My opinion

Overall, I think the ECB’s rate reduction could result in a net benefit for UK companies like 3i Group. Enhanced consumer spending and lower financing costs are the key advantages that could drive growth, making it a stock worth considering this month.

However, investors should also remain attentive to the evolving economic landscape as other central banks prepare to make rate-cut decisions.