Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 REITs to consider in June to target a £1,088 passive income!

2 REITs to consider in June to target a £1,088 passive income!

These REITs offer excellent all-round value at current prices. I think they could be great ways to target a long-term second income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be effective ways to target a large and growing passive income over time.

Like any dividend share, the levels of income they pay are linked to the amount of earnings generated. However, REIT obligations state they must pay a minimum of 90% of annual profits in dividends in exchange for tax breaks. So investors often enjoy better income visibility with these assets.

Here are two top investment trusts that have grabbed my attention today. As well as offering that security, they also have the sort of dividend yields that suggest above-average passive income over the near term. So I feel they’re worth a closer look.

TrustForward dividend yield
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LSE:SERE)7.5%
Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP)7%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker forecasts prove accurate, a £15,000 lump sum investment spread across these stocks will deliver a £1,088 second income just for their current financial years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Euro star

Though its 15 different assets, the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust invests in what it deems ‘winning cities’ across France, Germany and The Netherlands. These are locations that have significant scope for long-term growth.

While it’s focused on commercial assets, the trust spreads its exposure across multiple industries including retail and offices. This geographical and sector diversification helps it navigate weakness in particular areas and deliver a stable return over time:

Source: Schroders

Higher interest rates have been a problem across the REIT complex in recent years. And this Schroders trust could experience more stress than UK peers if the US and EU engage in a bloody tariff war.

However, lower inflation in the eurozone compared with Britain suggests the threat here could be less severe. Indeed, news last week that German consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to 2.1% in May — fractionally above the ECB’s target — is an encouraging sign.

At 66.8p per share, the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust trades at a 31.5% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share. I think it demands serious attention at this price.

A ‘safe’ selection

To my mind, Primary Health Properties is one of the most secure passive income shares to consider today. It’s why I hold it in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

As the name implies, it focuses on the primary healthcare sector and operates 516 GP surgeries and other medical centres in the UK and Ireland. This isn’t just a rock-solid sector that’s immune to economic conditions, it’s one with substantial growth potential as governments act to divert patients from crammed hospitals to get treatment elsewhere.

Another reason I like Primary Health Properties is the majority (89%) of its rental income is bankrolled either directly or indirectly by government bodies. This provides earnings with another layer of security.

As I say, REITs like this are vulnerable to unfavourable interest rate rises. This particular one could also come under pressure if UK health policy changes.

But I hope these dangers are reflected in its low valuation. At 100p per share, the trust deals on a sub-1 price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.9.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Should I buy a FTSE 250 index tracker for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 index has gone nowhere for a good few years now. This writer considers whether now might be…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

This brilliant UK growth share is a secret dividend superstar. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Shares in Sage Group just go from strength to strength. Now Harvey Jones has just found another reason to consider…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock before 12 June?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock's 31% off its December peak. With the Texas robotaxi launch imminent, I'm wondering if I should add a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 7, are International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares a no-brainer buy?

| Stephen Wright

Despite climbing almost 100% in a year, IAG shares don’t look expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks appearances can be misleading. 

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s what the Warren Buffett indicator says about the stock market

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator suggests that shares are expensive. But Stephen Wright feels investors should think carefully about what to…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield 8.25% – and the dividend has been growing by 19.75% a year!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the performance of his Taylor Wimpey shares, but the brilliant dividend income on offer…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Despite hitting a near-14-year high, this FTSE 250 defence superstar still looks 32% under its ‘fair value’ to me!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 world leader in several hi-tech defence sectors are trading near a 14-year high. But I…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

Does a P/E ratio of just 7 make the IAG share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

British Airways' parent company has been raking in profits of late -- so does the cheap-looking IAG share price make…

Read more »