These 3 stunning UK stocks have doubled my money in 18 months. Time to bank the profit?

Harvey Jones had a brilliant month in November 2023, when he bought the three best-performing UK stocks in his portfolio. Should he bank his profits?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I hold around 20 UK stocks in my self-invested personal pension (SIPP), but three stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Coincidentally, I bought all three in November 2023, and they’ve all hit the magic 100% mark in the Gain/Loss column of my online SIPP. What a month that was!

This is brilliant and I love ‘em but it does leave me facing a problem. They’ve all failed to kick on since hitting that milestone.

A secondary issue is that one of them is now worth almost 9% of my entire SIPP, so I’m heavily exposed to its fortunes.

3i Group flies

That stock is 3i Group (LSE: III). Shares in the FTSE 100-listed private equity manager have rocketed 357% in five years, and continue to fly, up 39% in 12 months.

Established in 1945, 3i has a brilliant track record of buying companies, building them up, pocketing dividends then selling them at a profit.

It has a huge success on its hands in discount retailer Action, which has grown so fast it now makes up more than 75% of 3i’s total £23.6bn portfolio.

Now I’m worried 3i may be a little too Action-packed. I’m not sure what its exit strategy is or whether it even wants one.

Another issue is that shares in the investment trust are trading at a massive 69% premium to their underlying net value. 

I’m still sitting on a 97% gain, and common sense suggests I should at the very least reduce my exposure. Trouble is, it’s hard to kiss success goodbye.

Costain is cheaper

I’m a bit less concerned about the second double-my-money stock, construction specialist Costain Group.

Costain has also idled since hitting the 100% mark but still looks cheap, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.3.

There’s lots to like here. Its forward work position, a key industry measure, jumped £1.5bn to a record £5.4bn in 2024. The shares are up 44% in the last 12 months.

Construction can be a volatile sector, so that’s a concern. Also, our cash-strapped government may struggle to fund infrastructure development.

However, Costain looks solid, with net cash of £180m against a £330m market cap. With its forward work piling up, I’d rather buy more than sell.

Just Group stumbles

FTSE 250 insurer Just Group (LSE: JUST) has also been going gangbusters, up 42% over the last year.

However, the shares have fallen 12% in the last three months, after full-year results published on 7 March fell well short of estimates.

Adjusted pre-tax profit fell by 7.3% to reach £482m, mostly due to lower non-operating items. Underlying operating profit climbed 34% to £504m and group chief David Richardson remains upbeat.

He noted that the company had more than doubled profits in just three years, a process supposed to take five. Just still looks incredibly cheap with a P/E of just 4.1. The trailing yield is a low 1.68%, but the dividend policy is progressive, with a 20% hike in 2024.

I bought for the long-term, and since I hold a modest stake, I’m not selling. I might even take advantage of the recent dip. Providing I can bring myself to trim my position in 3i.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Costain Group Plc, and Just Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

