Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what £11,000 invested 5 years ago in Legal & General shares is worth now…

Here’s what £11,000 invested 5 years ago in Legal & General shares is worth now…

Legal & General shares remain among the highest dividend-yielders in any FTSE index, and analysts forecast their yield and price are likely to rise.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have held Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares for more years than I care to remember. Nevertheless, over that time they have delivered consistently high dividend yields.

They remain a key part of my passive income portfolio designed to generate high returns for me. These have not only given me a far better lifestyle over the years than I would have enjoyed otherwise. But they should also allow me to keep reducing my working commitments as and when I choose.

Investors taking the same step even five years ago using the £11,000 UK savings average would also have done very well.

Five-year historical performance

The opening price of the stock on 4 June 2020 was £2.29. So, the £11,000 investment would have bought 4,803 shares.

The opening price today is £2.54. This means a profit on the share price of £1,200.

However, the share price gains are the least of the returns story in this high-yielding stock. Respectively starting from 2020, it paid dividends of 17.57p, 18.45p. 19.37p, 20.34p and 21.36p in 2024.

The total of 97.09p means the 4,803 shares would have made an additional – dividend – profit of £4,663!

Adding in the £1,200 share price gain and the absolute profit is £5,863 – or a 53% return over the period.

What do the next five years look like?

A risk to the FTSE 100 financial services and asset management business is any surge in the cost of living. This could cause customers to cancel policies.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase by a stellar 28% a year to end-2027. This growth is what ultimately drives a firm’s share price and dividends over time.

And there is enormous scope for price gains given how far below fair value the stock is, in my view. Specifically, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is 56% under fair value at the current price of £2.54.

Therefore, the fair value for the shares is technically £5.77.

Meanwhile, its dividends are forecast to rise to 21.8p this year, 22.3p next year, and 22.6p in 2027. These would give respective yields on the present share price of 8.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%.

What dividend income could be made?

Even assuming no rise from the current 8.4% yield, £11,000 invested now would make £924 in dividends this year.

Over five years of the same, the amount would increase to £4,620.

However, if the dividends were reinvested into Legal & General shares – known as ‘dividend compounding’ – it would be much more.

Specifically, the total dividend amount would rise to £5,717. Adding in the initial £11,000 stake and the total value of the holding would be £16,717.

This would generate an annual dividend income of £1,404 on the same 8.4% yield.

Looking further forward to 10 years, the dividends would increase to £14,406, and after 30 years to £124,520. These figures are also based on the same 8.4% average yield, and dividend compounding. At that point the annual dividend yield would be £10,460! Of course, none of this is guaranteed.

But given the extremely strong earnings growth prospects and what this may mean for the share price and dividends, I will buy more of the shares soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Red-hot NatWest shares are up 306% in 5 years – and its dividend is up 60%!

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares have been on fire lately, and that's not the only thing cooking. The dividend is starting to sizzle…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK investment trusts and ETFs to consider in a SIPP this June!

| Royston Wild

These investment trusts and ETFs could be shrewd stocks to consider for a SIPP in the coming days, says our…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Despite strong results and solid earnings growth forecasts, this FTSE high-flyer looks overvalued to me

| Simon Watkins

This much-fancied FTSE 100 firm posted good H1 2025 results recently, which pushed its share price higher, but it now…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a first-time stock market investor could realistically aim for a million!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the factors a stock market newcomer may want to consider as they make their first…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much passive income could £10,000 make me?

| Cliff D'Arcy

How much passive income could I hope to earn each year, starting with £10,000? This investment -- one of my…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 UK shares and ETFs to consider holding to 2035!

| Royston Wild

Despite growing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, Royston Wild thinks these UK shares could thrive over the long term.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

2 mega-cheap dividend shares to consider this summer, 1 with a 12.7% yield!

| Royston Wild

Investors don't need to spend a fortune on dividend shares to target a large and reliable passive income, as these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

3 top dividend growth stocks in the FTSE 100 to consider in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When you invest in dividend stocks with rising payouts, you often end up with much higher returns than high-yield shares…

Read more »